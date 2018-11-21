Eyewitness describes fatal 2015 Red Deer stabbing

Victim was jumped by three men, beaten and stabbed, testifies eyewitness

An eyewitness testified in a Red Deer court on Wednesday he was held at knifepoint while his friend was beaten and stabbed outside the Blarney Stone Pub in November 2015.

Daniel Travis Cooper, 34, said murder victim Alan Beach got into an argument with another man outside the pub on the night of Nov. 18, 2015. The other man then punched Cooper in the face, just as he was taking a drag on a cigarette, smashing the lit cigarette into his face.

Beach’s jersey was pulled over his head and two other men jumped in to beat him. One of those men, Daniel Boyd Sawyer, stabbed Beach in the left leg.

”I saw dark fluid go on to his pant leg,” Cooper testified in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench.

Cooper, who also uses the last name Mireault, said a fourth man held him back at knifepoint when he tried to help.

”He told me if I wanted to do anything with it I would get stabbed too.”

More to come …

