Eyewitnesses describe frantic scene on night of 2015 Red Deer pub murder

Eyewitnesses described a gruesome and chaotic scene at the Blarney Stone Pub the night a Red Deer man was stabbed to death three years ago.

Joshua Greer, 38, who was drinking with co-workers at the bar, said trouble was clearly brewing between two groups of people who were arguing by the VLT machines.

”You knew something was going to happen. There was going to be a brawl or a fight,” Greer testified in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench on Friday.

Danield Boyd Sawyer is on trial for second-degree murder. He is accused of killing Alan Beach during a fight at the bar at the Village Mall around 9 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2015.

A short time later, Greer saw a scuffle in the doorway of the pub. Moments later, a bleeding Beach was helped into the pub by another person before collapsing near the bar.

”There were a lot of people yelling and screaming. Everyone was frantic.”

Greer, who had first aid training, stepped in to help. He elevated Beach’s legs, tied off his thigh, which was gashed, and tried to calm the injured man.

”He was gasping for air. He was turning white, looking like a ghost,” he said. “He was fearful he was going to die.”

EMS arrived a few minutes later, along with the RCMP, who would not allow anyone to leave the bar for hours while they investigated.

Sergei Kovalenko, 29, described a similar scene, with Beach coming in and collapsing. People were crying and screaming for somebody to call 911.

Beach was in bad shape, said Kovalenko.

“He was gasping for air. He couldn’t breathe. He was bleeding everywhere.”

More to come …