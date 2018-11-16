Eyewitnesses describe frantic scene on night of 2015 Red Deer pub murder

Pub patrons rushed to help badly bleeding victim

Eyewitnesses described a gruesome and chaotic scene at the Blarney Stone Pub the night a Red Deer man was stabbed to death three years ago.

Joshua Greer, 38, who was drinking with co-workers at the bar, said trouble was clearly brewing between two groups of people who were arguing by the VLT machines.

”You knew something was going to happen. There was going to be a brawl or a fight,” Greer testified in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench on Friday.

Danield Boyd Sawyer is on trial for second-degree murder. He is accused of killing Alan Beach during a fight at the bar at the Village Mall around 9 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2015.

A short time later, Greer saw a scuffle in the doorway of the pub. Moments later, a bleeding Beach was helped into the pub by another person before collapsing near the bar.

”There were a lot of people yelling and screaming. Everyone was frantic.”

Greer, who had first aid training, stepped in to help. He elevated Beach’s legs, tied off his thigh, which was gashed, and tried to calm the injured man.

”He was gasping for air. He was turning white, looking like a ghost,” he said. “He was fearful he was going to die.”

EMS arrived a few minutes later, along with the RCMP, who would not allow anyone to leave the bar for hours while they investigated.

Sergei Kovalenko, 29, described a similar scene, with Beach coming in and collapsing. People were crying and screaming for somebody to call 911.

Beach was in bad shape, said Kovalenko.

“He was gasping for air. He couldn’t breathe. He was bleeding everywhere.”

More to come …

UPDATED: Snow expected to continue falling in Red Deer area
Victim in 2015 murder stabbed a dozen times

Two Central Alberta school districts pay to prepare grads for diploma exams

Clearview and Wolf Creek want all Grade 12 students to Rock the Diplomas

Day surgery available in Red Deer for mastectomy patients

Program adapted for Central Alberta

Red Deer hotel hosts Christmas Wish Breakfast

Third-annual event is on Nov. 18

Red Deer tow truck drivers want blue flashing lights

To improve safety while working near roads

Red Deer's aquatic centre gets surge of support

Advocates want it built on schedule — not in four years

WATCH: Red Deer citizens asked to define what public schools should teach next generation

What do students need to be successful?

Fashion Fridays: 5 coats you need this winter!

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Kapanen's 2 goals lead Maple Leafs past Sharks 5-3

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Kasperi Kapanen scored his second goal of the…

Price shines as Canadiens score twice in third period to rally past Flames

CALGARY — In a duel of struggling goaltenders, one returned to vintage…

Quebec literary prize on hold after Amazon sponsorship controversy

MONTREAL — A prestigious Quebec literary prize has been suspended amid public…

'No limits:' Ill-Abilities breakdance crew teams up with Les Grands Ballets

MONTREAL — Luca 'Lazylegz' Patuelli's crutches become an extension of his arms…

One month after legalization, illicit cannabis shops doing brisk business

TORONTO — The three surveillance cameras and the steady flow of people…

Lowry has strong words for Raptors' lack of communication after loss

TORONTO — Raptors coach Nick Nurse might not have had a good…

S. Korea's 'Garlic Girls' accuse coaches of derailing team

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The Garlic Girls, South Korea's hugely popular…

