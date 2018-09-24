The Fall Food Drive will be held in north Red Deer on Saturday. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Fall Food Drive set for Saturday in Red Deer

Organized by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Fall Food Drive will be held in north Red Deer on Saturday to fill the shelves of Red Deer Food Bank.

“For the year of 2018, so far we have fed just under 10,000 adults and over 7,000 children,” said Fred Scaife, food bank executive director.

“Just for the month of August alone, we fed 1,192 adults and 850 children. With the fall food drive around the corner this will help to sustain us through the next few months.”

Yellow bags will be delivered throughout the north side of Red Deer on Wednesday and residents are asked to put their non-perishable food donations in the bags and put them on their front step for pick up between 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday.

For those who don’t get a yellow bag and would like to support the food drive, they can drop off their donations Saturday morning at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 8 Keast Way. Donations can also be taken directly to the food bank.

Last year’s spring and fall food drives brought in more than 4,400 kilograms (9,700 pounds) of food.

The north Red Deer food drive is part of a series of food drives organized by members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. On Sept 15 Innisfail area residents donated 1,588 kilograms (3,500 pounds) of food and church members in Edmonton are running an Edmonton and area food drive on Saturday.


