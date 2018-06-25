Brad Vonkeman, chair of Parkland Regional Safety Committee; Rebecca Orr; and Mayor Tara Veer officially opened the Fallen Worker Tribute on Monday morning. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

VIDEO: Fallen Worker Tribute complete at Red Deer’s Bower Ponds

Ribbon cutting officially opens tribute

The Fallen Worker Tribute in Bower Ponds officially opened on Monday as a reminder of the families affected by workplace fatalities, injuries and occupational illness.

Located near Bower Ponds Main Stage, the pergola and picnic tables offer a place where people can pause, reflect, and recognize the importance of improving health and safety conditions for workers.

Rebecca Orr, of Olds, whose husband Lance James Orr died on May 8, 2009 at a Calgary construction site, told her family’s story before the ribbon cutting ceremony.

“I am incredibly honoured I could be here today. It means a lot to have such an important memorial and hopefully it can help other families realize that they’re not alone either, and hopefully will bring other people together,” Orr said.

Her husband died a few months before their daughter Caitlin was born.

Orr said she doesn’t want what happened to her family to happen to others.

“My heart breaks for those who continue to join this dreadful club. Every time I hear about another workplace death I feel angry and frustrated that this continues to happen.”

She wanted families to know there is help available.

“Take it day by day. It’s never going to go away. You’ll fall into a new normal, but just know you’re never alone,” Orr said.

The Alberta Construction Safety Association’s Parkland Regional Safety Committee and Threads of Life were instrumental in developing the Fallen Worker Tribute that was funded through cash and in-kind donations from local non-profit safety organizations, businesses and individuals.

Brad Vonkeman, chair of Parkland Regional Safety Committee, said the tribute was built to help bring awareness to workers who are hurt or worse on the job.

“We think this kind of structure is really important so we can get more information out to the public about workers that are impacted by workplace tragedies,” Vonkeman said.

“Sometimes it’s an injury. Sometimes it’s a fatality. But either way it impacts a family and makes it challenging for those families to move forward.”


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
House fire deemed suspicious

Just Posted

VIDEO: Fallen Worker Tribute complete at Red Deer’s Bower Ponds

Ribbon cutting officially opens tribute

House fire deemed suspicious

RCMP investigating Normadeau house fire

Judge says second-degree murder case not unreasonably delayed

Defence lawyer argued Red Deer man’s trial will take place outside Supreme Court 30-month deadline

Life like a nightmare since daughter’s fatal beating shared online: mother

WINNIPEG — The mother of a young Indigenous woman whose fatal beating… Continue reading

UN housing watchdog chides Liberals for watering down rights in housing strategy

OTTAWA — A United Nations housing watchdog is taking the Liberals to… Continue reading

WATCH: Farm Safety Day encourages Lacombe area students to stay safe

Lacombe County annual event helps keep accidents off the farm

Millard had means, motive and opportunity to kill his father, Crown alleges

TORONTO — A Crown lawyer says a Toronto man accused of killing… Continue reading

Federal government to spend $75 million studying seniors’ quality of life

MONCTON, N.B. — New Brunswick is becoming a laboratory for Canadian research… Continue reading

RCMP pledges at MMIW inquiry in Regina to do better on Indigenous issues

REGINA — The head of Canada’s national police force says it’s clear… Continue reading

Equalization debate re-emerges ahead of finance ministers’ meeting in Ottawa

OTTAWA — Canada’s long-simmering internal debate over the how the federal government… Continue reading

A small bird, nest and four eggs hold up major Ottawa music festival

OTTAWA — A small plover and her egg-laden nest are holding hostage… Continue reading

Rural bookstore trades in books, imagination and old-fashioned summer vacations

RIVER JOHN, N.S. — Down a sunny dirt road, deep in rural… Continue reading

Storm-ravaged aquarium opens splashy new shark exhibit

NEW YORK — Cue the “Jaws” music. Sharks are the stars of… Continue reading

Street artist Banksy splashes Paris with works on migrants

PARIS — Banksy is believed to have taken his message on migration… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month