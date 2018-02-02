Crimson Lake Provincial Park will have several activities, including skating, at its Family Day celebration Feb. 17. (Photo contributed by CRIMSON LAKE PROVINCIAL PARK)

Family Day celebration at Crimson Lake Park near Rocky Mountain House

Ice fishing, skating and cross-country skiing will be just a few of the activities available at Crimson Lake Provincial Park’s Family Day celebration.

Families are invited to the annual event Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition to the fishing, skating and skiing, there will be a polar bear dip into the lake, a fundraising barbecue for Clearwater Regional Fire and Rescue, Quinzee snow hut building, snow graffiti and regular Saturday activities.

To participate in the polar bear dip, contact the Christenson Sports and Wellness Centre at 403-845-3720.

For more information on the Family Day event, call 403-845-8349.


