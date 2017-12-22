Stephanie Chenard and daughter Felicity and son Christopher were surprised with a Ford Focus from Fourlane Ford owner Jeff Denham on Thursday. It was the second year of Fourlane’s Make Miracles Happen Christmas Giveaway. Photo contributed

Family gets free car for Christmas

Innisfail’s Fourlane Ford gave car away as part of Make Miracles Happen Christmas Giveaway

An Innisfail auto dealer revved up the Christmas excitement for a Sylvan Lake mother this week.

On Thursday, Stephanie Chenard was handed the keys to a 2010 Ford Focus through Fourlane Ford’s Make Miracles Happen Christmas Giveaway.

Fourlane’s marketing director Jaime Wilson said this is the second year the dealership has given away a vehicle through its holiday season giveaway.

“It was kind of a spur-of-the-moment-thing last year,” said Wilson.

However, it turned out so well the dealership was determined to keep the tradition alive. This year, they posted a Facebook appeal for nominations and more than 100 submissions came in.

Staff narrowed it down to five and chose Chenard, the mother of 18-month-old Felicity and four-year-old Christopher. Felicity was born prematurely with heart defects that require ongoing surgeries and still requires regular hospital trips to Edmonton.

Chenard was making the trips in an aging vehicle. Her completely reconditioned 2010 Ford Focus with a new windshield and tires will get her there safely, said Wilson.

Chenard was overwhelmed by the surprise gift. She began her day thinking her licence plate had been stolen, having no idea it had been removed to put on her new vehicle.

“Oh my goodness,” she said as she saw the car for the first time.

“Sorry I have to hug you,” she said, giving Fourlane owner Jeff Denham a grateful squeeze.

Wilson said given the giveaway’s success it will definitely be back next year.


