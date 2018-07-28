Family of Danforth shooting victim Reese Fallon says she won’t be forgotten

TORONTO — The family of a young woman who was killed in a mass shooting in Toronto’s Greektown neighbourhood says she won’t be forgotten “for one moment.”

In an obituary posted online by the funeral home where her service will be held, the family says 18-year-old Reese Fallon will be “deeply missed.”

Fallon died after a gunman shot at pedestrians and restaurant-goers on Toronto’s bustling Danforth Avenue last Sunday.

Ten-year-old Julianna Kozis and the accused gunman also died as a result of the attack, and 13 others were injured.

The obituary says Fallon had recently graduated high school, and was set to study nursing at Hamilton’s McMaster University in the fall.

It says she loved her coworkers at Loblaws, and adored her friends in the Young Liberals “who embraced and loved the strong and sassy girl she was.”

“We wish our sweet angel eternal peace and light,” the obituary reads. “We will never forget you for one moment, and we will always carry you in our hearts.”

“Reese will be deeply missed by her big sister Riley and her little sister Quinn,” the family says.

“She will be deeply missed but not forgotten by all of her close honorary family members, cousins, extended family and of course all of her close and beautiful friends,” they said.

A public visitation will be held for Fallon on Sunday, followed by a funeral service on Monday.

Previous story
Parry Sound, Ont., community coming together as wildfire burns nearby

Just Posted

WATCH: Giant Slip N Slide fun in Red Deer

Hundreds of people waited for a chance to go for a ride… Continue reading

Special Olympics Red Deer sending four athletes to compete at national summer games

Three athletes from Red Deer and one from Innisfail are heading to… Continue reading

‘One of the most amazing experiences’ for Red Deer mechanic

Cycle Works Motorsports’ Patrick Gibson competed in the Yamaha Canadian Technician Grand Prix

Ontario fire marshal to conduct tests after ‘flame-jetting’ injuries and death

TORONTO — The Ontario fire marshal’s office says it will conduct tests… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake man accused of $2.6 million fraud

Following an investigation that took almost five years, a Sylvan Lake man… Continue reading

WATCH: Centrefest gets off to a hot start

Street performers are putting on a show in downtown Red Deer this… Continue reading

Grizzly bear mauling in North Alberta

SWAN HILLS, Alta. — RCMP say a man has been injured in… Continue reading

Family of Danforth shooting victim Reese Fallon says she won’t be forgotten

TORONTO — The family of a young woman who was killed in… Continue reading

Researchers hope computer simulation can help save endangered beluga whales

MONTREAL — Researchers in Quebec are hoping a computer simulator that resembles… Continue reading

An enchanting opportunity: longtime magic lover to study in England

HALIFAX — It’s not quite an acceptance letter to Hogwarts, but for… Continue reading

5 relatives dead in murder-suicide; 3 at Texas nursing home

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police were trying to determine a motive Saturday… Continue reading

Parry Sound, Ont., community coming together as wildfire burns nearby

TORONTO — Community members are coming together in Parry Sound, Ont., as… Continue reading

Richmond, B.C., wildfire burning underground, challenging firefighters

RICHMOND, B.C. — Officials say a wildfire that broke out early Friday… Continue reading

Justices: Suit by Trump backers against police can proceed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A federal appeals court on Friday allowed supporters of… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month