The home on Nagel Avenue that was severely damaged by a fire Sunday morning. (Advocate file photo)

Family of man killed in Red Deer house fire fundraising to send remains to the Philippines

Family members of the victim in Sunday’s Normandeau house fire are fundraising to get his remains sent home to the Philippines.

Leifter Casionan, 31, died from his injuries two days after the fire broke out in the home on Nagel Avenue on Sunday.

Family took to social media in the aftermath of the incident to express their grief.

Jessica Casionan wrote “If we life, we life for the Lord. And if we die, we die for the Lord. So whether we live or we die, we belong to the lord. You’re in God’s hand already bayaw (brother-in-law). We will be missing you. Rest in peace.

“A generous person will prospoer, whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.”

The family has also started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses and returning Leifter’s remains to the Philippines.

At 10:40 a.m. Sunday morning, Red Deer Emergency Services and Red Deer RCMP were called to the house fire. Leifter was flown by STARS Air Ambulance to a Calgary hospital in critical condition.

Ashley Pullybank lives next door and was out on her back deck Sunday morning when the fire broke out.

“The dad and the three kids came outside and he said ‘there are still people in the house,’” said Pullybank. “Me and my boyfriend went around front and there were three people out front and one of them went back inside.

“I feel bad for the family, it’s so sad.”

She said the fire department arrived on scene really quickly, the home is around the corner from the Red Deer RCMP North Detachment and Red Deer Fire Station No. 2.

Her home escaped any damage from the fire.

A restoration company was at the home Tuesday morning.

Viewing is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Wilson’s funeral home in Lacombe.

The family has been staying at a local hotel since the fire. They have a need for clothing and winter clothing for girls aged two, nine and 11. Gift cars, toys, blankets and cash will also be accepted. For more information email sseely1@hotmail.ca.


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
