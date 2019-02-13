Family of missing B.C. cowboy makes emotional appeal for information

MERRITT, B.C. — The family of a ranch manager who went missing near Merritt, B.C., is asking for information nearly three weeks after the 32-year-old was last seen.

Ben Tyner has been the manager of the Nicola Ranch in B.C.’s southern Interior since November and was last seen Jan. 26 when he rode out of the ranch.

His mother, father and brother have been in Merritt but are returning to their Wyoming home and have made an emotional appeal asking for tips about Tyner’s whereabouts.

The saddled horse ridden by the experienced cowboy was found wandering two days after he vanished and a search began but was called off Feb. 3 as snow and frigid weather descended on the province.

Members of the RCMP’s major crime unit continue to investigate, but police say there is no indication of foul play.

Tyner’s mother Jennifer says her son loves life and the family is hoping for any information that can help find him.

“To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement. Our hearts are shattered and our lives have been thrown into turmoil,” she said Wednesday in Merritt.

“To think that I will never again see his smile, or hear his infectious laugh, never see him realize his dreams, never have him wrap his arms around me again, is unthinkable.”

