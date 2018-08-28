Family says missing boy, 7, and his mom likely died in swimming accident

FORT QU’APPELLE, Sask. — Police say the search for a missing seven-year old whose mother was found dead on a beach northeast of Regina is now a recovery mission.

Officials responded to a call on Saturday and found Tamaine Geldenhuys, 47, near a campground in Fort Qu’Appelle northeast of Regina.

A search continued Monday for her son Greagan Geldenhuys, but police said later in the day that it’s a recovery rather than a rescue.

“Our investigation has led us to the B-Say-Tah beach area, where we believe the mother and the missing seven-year old were last known to be,” said Sgt. Drew Wagner of the Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP.

“Given the proximity to the water, the fact that the mother was recovered from the water and time since this was first reported to police … our investigators are now focusing our efforts toward a recovery.”

Police said a dive team was searching the lake after a ground search with a dog found nothing on shore to further the investigation.

Darcy Pantel said his sister and nephew disappeared sometime after 5 p.m. Friday and she was found about 1 p.m. Saturday.

“It appears that it is a tragic accident or drowning,” he said in an interview with The Canadian Press. “They are both good swimmers. At this point nobody has any evidence to say that anything untoward happened rather than it’s just a swimming accident.”

Pantel said his entire family has been in Fort Qu’Appelle helping police search for Greagan.

“We are … continuing to look for Greagan at this point, still hoping for the best,” he said prior to the police update Monday.

Pantel said a volunteer headquarters has been set up in the area for anyone who wanted to help in the search.

“We have around 50 people out, broken down into 12 different teams.”

The volunteers, who are being co-ordinated through a Facebook group, were searching Echo and Mission lakes near Fort Qu’Appelle.

Police said they have met with the family and support their efforts.

“The lake is a larger lake so the more eyes out there, the better,” said Wagner.

He said they don’t suspect foul play in Tamaine Geldenhuys’s death.

“The information that we have points to a mother and son attending a beach and planning to spend a day there,” said Wagner. “Obviously something has transpired that led the mother to be recovered from the lake.

“We just don’t know exactly what happened.”

Police said her autopsy was completed Monday, but they are still awaiting the preliminary report from the forensic pathologist.