Canadian Federation of Independent Business is holding a town hall meeting in Clive on Feb. 12. (Image contributed)

Farmers invited to town hall meeting in Clive

Canadian Federation of Independent Business host event

Canadian Federation of Independent Business is hosting a town hall meeting in Clive on Feb. 12 to hear from farmers and agri-businesses in advance of the provincial and federal elections.

“One of our major tasks moving forward is getting commitments from the parties as to what they will do to better support our farm families, our agri-businesses and producers overall,” said Richard Truscott, vice president for Alberta and British Columbia with the federation.

In Alberta, the small business community wants to know what the future holds under a re-elected NDP government compared to a new UCP government, he said.

See Related:

Partisan elbows sharper as Parliament resumes for last sitting before election

UCP donations nearly double NDP’s in 2018 as Alberta election approaches

“(Farmers and producers) are always quite nervous when governments change. The policies often seem to be driven by voters living in cities who are not always connected to the life of farm work. This is a very important year for the agricultural community in Alberta with the provincial election this spring and the federal election this fall.”

He said after votes are cast, the federation will be keen to meet with government ministers, including agriculture and labour.

“We want to work with the government to make sure whatever regulations or rules they’re creating for business actually makes sense in the farming environment. Red tape is always a big issue on the farm.”

Truscott said the Feb. 12 meeting, at 7 p.m. at Roosters Roadhouse, 4927 50th Ave, is an opportunity to engage with the farm community about their concerns.

The federation has over 110,000 members across Canada, including 720 in the agriculture sector.


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sylvan Lake municipalities team up to plan for future growth
Next story
Trail extension for Riverside Meadows

Just Posted

RCMP deems rural crime reduction pilot projects in Sylvan Lake, Wetaskiwin successes

The Projects ran throughout parts of 2018

Yellow vest protests are scaring some Red Deerians, say groups

WIC Network asks city council to intervene

Carjacked SUV found, suspect still at large

SUV carjacked after bus collision near Springbrook found last week

Sylvan Lake municipalities team up to plan for future growth

Eight municipalities around the lake expected to come up with standard approach to development

Red Deer RV Show this weekend

Event runs from Thursday to Sunday at Westerner Park

VIDEO: Apple to fix FaceTime bug that allowed eavesdropping

The bug was demonstrated through videos posted online this week

Undisclosed company wins POT stock ticker lottery, says TMX Group

Undisclosed company wins POT stock ticker lottery, says TMX Group TORONTO —… Continue reading

‘Not out of the woods:’ Alberta easing oil production cuts as price improves

EDMONTON — Alberta is easing mandatory production cuts as the price of… Continue reading

Hefford, Hitchcock and Kingston named to Order of Hockey in Canada

EDMONTON — Women’s hockey star Jayna Hefford and head coaches Ken Hitchcock… Continue reading

New Brunswick pulls plug on 2021 Francophonie Games, blames Ottawa

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick has abandoned plans to host the 2021 Francophonie… Continue reading

Ungar and Wheat Kings blank Rebels

Rookie goalie earns first career win and shutout

Canada sending deep freestyle, snowboard teams to world championships

Fresh off a bucket-list win, Cassie Sharpe wants to lock down yet… Continue reading

Why Solar: personal energy freedom will reduce poverty

￼Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge consists of 19 million acres on the… Continue reading

Portrait of former Alberta premier Jim Prentice going up at legislature

Prentice was killed in a small-plane crash outside Kelowna in the fall of 2016.

Most Read