Alcohol not believed to be a factor

A man died of his injuries after his quad rolled over east of Bowden. (File photo by Advocate staff)

A 62-year-old man died after his quad rolled over east of Bowden Sunday night.

Olds RCMP said at about 7 p.m. officers were called to the wooded area where the driver had been operating the quad and rolled down a small embankment on his rural property.

The driver was trapped beneath the quad and died of his injuries.

Police said alcohol was not be believed to be a factor.



