Fatal Spruce View fire not suspicious

RCMP said no evidence further investigation required in Sept. 2 fire that killed 83-year-old man

A house fire that killed an 83-year-old Spruce View man earlier this month is not considered suspicious.

Volunteer firefighters from Spruce View, Innisfail and Red Deer County along with the county’s technical rescue team responded to the fire about 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 2.

Fire crews worked for several hours to put out the fire. The man’s body was found inside the home.

“RCMP have investigated the death and have found no evidence to suggest that further investigation would be required at this time,” said Innisfail RCMP on Thursday.

Red Deer County fire investigators from Red Deer County have concluded their investigation but no further information will be released at this time, said police.



