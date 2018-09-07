Fate of vessel that survived wars, Halifax Explosion unclear as rust sets in

HALIFAX — A vintage navy vessel that survived world wars and the Halifax Explosion is falling victim to a more mundane threat — the destructive force of salt water, according to provincial government documents obtained by Global News.

The steel-hulled CSS Acadia is a main attraction at the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic in Halifax and the only remaining vessel to have served the Royal Canadian Navy in both world wars.

But the 105-year-old ship is rusting away in the Halifax harbour as much-needed repairs and maintenance have been delayed over a lack of funding, putting the long-term future of the vessel in jeopardy.

The state of Halifax’s “Grand Old Lady” — a registered National Historic Site — is detailed in 226 pages of emails, briefing notes, memos and reports about the CSS Acadia released to Global News under a freedom of information request.

Shannon Delbridge, executive director of public works and strategic initiatives at the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal, wrote in one email that the deterioration has become so bad that she informed staff in two departments of its condition.

“I wanted to make sure you were aware that there is increased urgency if (Community, Cultures and Heritage) wishes to maintain the vessel,” Delbridge wrote in an email dated May 9, 2018.

Leo Glavine, Nova Scotia’s minister of communities, culture and heritage, told Global on Thursday that there is no definitive timeline for when CSS Acadia will go into dry dock.

“To make sure that it has a sustainable future is to actually do a very strong assessment prior to going to dry dock and that’s ongoing,” Glavine said.

But internal documents suggest that’s not necessary.

“Another study is not required and would not yield additional information,” a briefing note from May 2018 reads. “This is the best information available before she is placed in the dockyard where her hull can be fully examined.”

The vessel has not been dry-docked since 2010, a task that used to be carried out every six or seven years, according to the documents from 2009 detailing the repairs.

The work included giving the underwater hull a new coating, general welding repair, securing nuts and bolts in the porthole, and a complete cleaning and re-coating of the entire hull above the water.

Glavine said the government knows a major overhaul is necessary on the vessel and that he would seek federal help to pay for it.

Estimates on the funding required to complete the basic upgrades needed for the CSS Acadia have been redacted.

“Failure to address current chronic problems… will lead to continued deterioration, which may lead to restricted access and ultimately vessel failure,” a briefing note reads.

An amendment to the same briefing note indicates that during a tour on April 18, 2018, the ship’s caretaker pointed out a visible hole in the hull below the deck and above the water line.

According to the note, the ship’s caretaker, Steve Read, said he thought he could see daylight when he looked at the spot. Upon bumping the area with the toe of his boot, the steel gave way to expose the existing hole.

(Global News)

The Canadian Press