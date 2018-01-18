Olds father charged for alleged sexual offences on child

Child porn and sexual assault among charges

An Olds father has been arrested by ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit for alleged offences committed against his own daughter.

The ICE unit alleges that the 32-year-old man sexually assaulted and made child pornography involving his three-year-old daughter, among other offences. The child is receiving help from a variety of support services.

The investigation began in October 2017 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provided information about an Alberta-based suspect sharing child pornography via social media. It is not believed that photos of his daughter were distributed online.

When the suspect was initially arrested on Jan. 4 a number of computers and electronic devices were seized and an ICE digital forensic examiner noted photos that appeared to show the suspect’s daughter being sexually assaulted.

The suspect was arrested for a second time on Jan. 13 and further charges were laid.

ALERT is not naming the suspect in order to help protect the identity of the victim.

Charges against the man include sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual exploitation, making child pornography, possessing child pornography, accessing child pornography, and distributing child pornography.

The suspect remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Previous story
Red Deer gets ready for CFR 45

Just Posted

Olds father charged for alleged sexual offences on child

Child porn and sexual assault among charges

Red Deer man says more cardiac care needed here

Ryan Gillies spent several extra days in hospital waiting to get a stent in Edmonton

Toronto the only Canadian city on Amazon short list of HQ2 candidates

Toronto is the only Canadian city on Amazon Inc.’s short list of… Continue reading

Barenaked together: Steven Page to join Barenaked Ladies for Music Hall of Fame induction

TORONTO — Barenaked Ladies aren’t getting back together with Steven Page, but… Continue reading

Feds mum on possible Canadian support to new U.S.-backed Syrian border force

OTTAWA — The federal government is refusing to say whether Canada will… Continue reading

Giddy up: Red Deer to host Canadian Finals Rodeo in 2018

The CFR is expected to bring $20-30 million annually to Red Deer and region

WATCH: Red Deer city council debates cost-savings versus quality of life

Majority of councillors decide certain services are worth preserving

Got milk? Highway reopened near Millet

A southbound truck hauling milk and cartons collided with a bridge

Stettler’s newest residents overcame fear, bloodshed to come here

Daniel Kwizera, Diane Mukasine and kids now permanent residents

Giddy up: Red Deer to host Canadian Finals Rodeo in 2018

The CFR is expected to bring $20-30 million annually to Red Deer and region

Ice dancers Virtue and Moir to carry flag at Pyeongchang Olympics

Not since Kurt Browning at the 1994 Lillehammer Games has a figure… Continue reading

WATCH: Business owners mixed about council decision to nix winter patio

No patio for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Beer Canada calls on feds to axe increasing beer tax as consumption trends down

OTTAWA — A trade association for Canada’s beer industry wants the federal… Continue reading

Photo: Skating in Ponoka’s parks

By Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month