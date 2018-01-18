Olds father charged for alleged sexual offences on child

An Olds father has been arrested by ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit for alleged offences committed against his own daughter.

The ICE unit alleges that the 32-year-old man sexually assaulted and made child pornography involving his three-year-old daughter, among other offences. The child is receiving help from a variety of support services.

The investigation began in October 2017 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provided information about an Alberta-based suspect sharing child pornography via social media. It is not believed that photos of his daughter were distributed online.

When the suspect was initially arrested on Jan. 4 a number of computers and electronic devices were seized and an ICE digital forensic examiner noted photos that appeared to show the suspect’s daughter being sexually assaulted.

The suspect was arrested for a second time on Jan. 13 and further charges were laid.

ALERT is not naming the suspect in order to help protect the identity of the victim.

Charges against the man include sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual exploitation, making child pornography, possessing child pornography, accessing child pornography, and distributing child pornography.

The suspect remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.