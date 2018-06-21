Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Raymond Bissonnette, father of Alexandre Bissonnette who pleaded guilty in the 2017 mosque shooting, reads a statement to media as the mother, Manon Marchand, looks on, Thursday, at the hall of justice in Quebec City.

Father of Quebec City mosque shooter says Crown demonizing his son

QUEBEC — Prosecutors have demonized Quebec City mosque shooter Alexandre Bissonnette and want to put him away for 150 years for political reasons, the killer’s father said Thursday at the conclusion of his son’s sentencing hearing.

“Alexandre is not a monster,” Raymond Bissonnette told reporters outside the courtroom.

Rather, Alexandre is a mentally ill victim of relentless bullying and intimidation during his school years — factors that could have played a role in the shooting, his father said.

“All our efforts to end the bullying failed,” he said, flanked by his wife, Manon Marchand.

“In the closing arguments, the Crown said that all young people are bullied sometime in their lives and don’t commit serious crimes,” he continued. “I think this opinion does not do justice to the serious damage and suffering caused by bullying and intimidation.”

Bissonnette, 28, pleaded guilty earlier this year to six charges of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder after he walked into a mosque in the provincial capital in January 2017 and opened fire.

The defence has argued Bissonnette should be eligible for parole after 25 years in prison, while the Crown wants Bissonnette to receive a 150-year sentence.

His father said the Crown ignored the fact his son was mentally ill by not ordering psychiatric examination after his arrest.

“Instead, the Crown decided to completely demonize him by any means in order to obtain a 150-year sentence, the greatest sentence ever given in Canada,” Raymond said.

“One hundred years is actually a death sentence in disguise, we all know, all hope is extinguished. I fear in my son’s case, actually, the Crown is seeking a political, not a judicial sentence.”

Raymond also spoke about Quebec City’s Muslim community, whom he said had “legitimate frustrations” regarding religious discrimination.

“I realize how much this community members feel isolated and misunderstood,” he said. ”I also realize that nothing will change their opinion about my son Alexandre, and I fully understand.”

Previous story
WATCH: Red Deer celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day
Next story
Violence keeps Central Americans coming to US despite Trump

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day

A celebration ceremony was held at City Hall Park Thursday afternoon

Sylvan Lake presents waterfront concept

Sustainable Waterfront Area Redevelopment Plan will provide 20-year vision

PHOTO: Red Deer RCMP officers help build a school playground — and community relations

“It’s good to help out, ” says an officer

Red Deer-raised artist wins the chance to exhibit at San Diego Comic Con

Micaela Dawn said courage can’t exist without fear

BioBlitz set for Lacombe Lake

Well-known Alberta naturalist to take stock of Lacombe Lake’s flora, fauna and fungi

Red Deer elementary school students play Indigenous games

Annie L. Gaetz Schools holds first-ever First Nations, Métis and Inuit Field Day Thursday

Deadline for property tax payments coming for Red Deer residents

For property owners in Red Deer, the taxman cometh. The deadline for… Continue reading

Town of Ponoka, AUPE set to resume negotiations in July

Town council rejected agreement reached between administration and union

New evidence that viruses may play a role in Alzheimer’s

WASHINGTON — Viruses that sneak into the brain just might play a… Continue reading

Amber Tamblyn novel flips gender stereotypes as it examines rape culture

TORONTO — Actress and author Amber Tamblyn started writing “Any Man,” her… Continue reading

Mike Colter brings the pain as the indestructible Luke Cage

ATLANTA — “Black Panther” broke box office records, but “Luke Cage” once… Continue reading

Toronto police strike blow to gang with ties to the U.S. and Caribbean: chief

Toronto police say they’ve taken down a large portion of a street… Continue reading

Saskatchewan MP ‘hopeful’ bill marking Indigenous Peoples Day a holiday passes

OTTAWA — A Saskatchewan MP isn’t giving up in her bid to… Continue reading

Canada focusing on existing climate plan, has no timeline to increase ambition

OTTAWA — Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says Canada has no immediate plans… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month