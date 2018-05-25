Fathers’ rights group to rally in front of Red Deer Courthouse

Jean-Paul Savard and Matias Battauz protest in front of the Red Deer Courthouse for fathers’ rights. (Facebook photo)

For a few months now, Mattias Battauz has been in front of the courthouse carrying a sign “like an idiot.”

The Red Deer resident said he’s in the middle of a contentious custody battle. He’s been one of two people in front of the courthouse, but he’s hoping for more.

He manages two fathers’ rights movement Facebook pages, one for Alberta and one for Canada. This Monday he’s heading back out to the Red Deer Courthouse, 4909 48th Ave., for a rally in support of fathers’ rights.

“Hopefully at some point someone will really look at it and make a change to family law,” said Battauz, adding he thinks the current system.

He plans to start the rally at 8 a.m. Monday morning. Though he’s not sure how many people will be out there, but he’s hoping for a nice crowd.

“Our goal is to have a peaceful gathering and raise awareness of a growing problem,” said Battauz. “At the end of the day, we feel the interest of the children aren’t being put first.”

Battauz said that while it is a called the fathers’ rights movement, he sees it more as an equal rights movement. He said he hasn’t seen three of his children in more than a year and is fighting for custody of them.

“Even though our page is called fathers’ rights, we don’t have a gender bias,” said Battauz. “Our goal is for equal parenting, not just the kids should be with the dad.”

The fathers’ rights movement wants reforms to a wide range of issues including family law, shared parenting, child support, divorce, government involvement, parental rights and parental leave.

“It’s about raising awareness and hopefully, hopefully, at some point will see some changes for my benefit and for any other father, parent or child out there,” said Battauz. “I think there should be more opportunities for parents who want to be a part of their children’s lives.”


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer man charged with drug possession
Next story
WATCH: Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School graduation

Just Posted

Red Deer woman was killed in 2017 when rifle in duffle bag went off

Lyndon Olsen to be sentenced on charge of criminal negligence causing death using a firearm

Kitten found in engine is “so far, so good”

It’s kitten season at Central Alberta Humane Society in Red Deer

Fathers’ rights group to rally in front of Red Deer Courthouse

For a few months now, Mattias Battauz has been in front of… Continue reading

Red Deer man charged with drug possession

Cocaine found during vehicle search

Go Fund Me account set up for Rimbey mother

Raising awareness about Lyme disease

WATCH: Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School graduation

Hundreds graduated from the Red Deer high school Friday at the ENMAX Centrium

Hunt underway for two suspects connected to Mississauga, Ont., blast

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police are actively hunting for two suspects believed to… Continue reading

Handcuffed Weinstein faces rape charge in #MeToo reckoning

NEW YORK — It was the moment the #MeToo movement had been… Continue reading

Waterline work closes 48th Avenue in Red Deer this weekend

Drivers can expect a major closure in downtown Red Deer this weekend.… Continue reading

Stettler police looking for alleged shoplifter who stole shoes

Stettler Mounties are looking for a woman they say stole a pair… Continue reading

Teamsters union members vote 98.1 per cent to reject CP Rail final offer

The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference says its members at Canadian Pacific Railway… Continue reading

Wildfire northwest of Kamloops jumps to 1,600 hectares overnight

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 1,600 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

Referendum in Ireland would repeal strict ban on abortion

DUBLIN — Ireland’s referendum Friday represented more than a vote on whether… Continue reading

Tesla in Autopilot mode sped up before crashing

SALT LAKE CITY — A Tesla that crashed while in Autopilot mode… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month