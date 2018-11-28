FBI charges two men in 2016 ransomware attack that hit University of Calgary

CALGARY — The FBI says it has charged two men in Iran as part of an investigation into cyberattacks that targeted the University of Calgary and computer networks in the United States.

The university paid a ransom of $20,000 after the 2016 attack to preserve an option to restore critical research data.

The FBI says “SamSam” ransomware infiltrated computer networks in Atlanta, San Diego and Newark, N.J., as well as major health-care providers, the University of Calgary and others.

Investigators allege the malware encrypted data and files, and the suspects demanded payment to restore access to affected systems in what the FBI calls “21st-century blackmail.”

The U.S. Justice Department estimates the cyberattacks caused more than $30 million in damage to public and private institutions and that $6 million in ransom payments were extorted.

Linda Dalgetty, vice-president of the University of Calgary, says the administration is grateful that charges have been laid.

“The University of Calgary would like to thank the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Calgary Police Service, and all co-operating law enforcement agencies for their diligence and perseverance in investigating this matter,” she said Wednesday in a release.

“We are thankful that law enforcement agencies take such criminal acts very seriously and were able to locate the perpetrators and issue arrest warrants.”

Faramarz Savandi and Mohammad Mansouri are each charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, intentional damage to a protected computer and transmitting a demand in relation to damaging a protected computer.

“The actions highlighted today, which represent a continuing trend of cyber criminal activity emanating from Iran, were particularly threatening, as they targeted public safety institutions, including U.S. hospital systems and governmental entities,” Amy Hess, an FBI spokeswoman, said.

The agency acknowledged that both suspects are in Iran and are out of the reach of U.S. law enforcement.

It said they can be apprehended if they travel and the United States is exploring other ways of bringing them to justice.

The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. Previous version cited FBI website that said $30 billion in damage. U.S. Justice Department says the figure is more than $30 million

Previous story
Women groped downtown

Just Posted

Women groped downtown

Red Deer RCMP have suspected serial sexual attacker in custody

Red Deer is ready to howl at Raise the Woof

The season of giving for animal shelter

Salvation Army to accept debit, credit card kettle donations in Red Deer

The Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Kettle Campaign is going high-tech in Red… Continue reading

Rent report says one-bedroom unit costs $906 in Red Deer

An average one-bedroom unit in the City of Red Deer costs $906… Continue reading

Pub server testifies at Red Deer murder trial

Server says she saw what looked like a knife in wounded murder victim’s hand

VIDEO: Red Deer couple decorate 105 Christmas trees in their home

Decorating the family Christmas tree is a chore for some, and a… Continue reading

Star Trek’s interracial kiss 50 years ago heralded change

WASHINGTON — It was the kiss heard around the galaxy. Fifty years… Continue reading

Margaret Atwood writing sequel to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

TORONTO — More than three decades after “The Handmaid’s Tale” hit shelves,… Continue reading

Gardening: Gardening aids popular among aging population

Age, accidents or illnesses can rob people of their mobility and or… Continue reading

Klefbom stars in overtime as Oilers top Stars 1-0; Koskinen earns shutout

EDMONTON — Ken Hitchcock earned his first home win as the new… Continue reading

Dustin Brown scores in overtime as Los Angeles Kings beat Vancouver Canucks 2-1

VANCOUVER — As far as Brock Boeser is concerned, the Vancouver Canucks… Continue reading

Alessia Cara plans social media break, calls out nastiness of online fan culture

TORONTO — Alessia Cara says she’s stepping away from her social media… Continue reading

What’s new on Netflix Canada, Crave and Amazon Prime Video in December

A look at what’s scheduled to be added to the catalogues of… Continue reading

Woman, 10-month-old girl killed in bear attack in Yukon

Valerie Theoret, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adele Roesholt, were killed Nov. 26

Most Read