FBI official: Vegas shooting report to be after anniversary

LAS VEGAS — The top FBI official in Nevada says he will make public a report about the shooting last year that killed 58 people and injured hundreds on the Las Vegas Strip, but it’ll be after the Oct. 1 anniversary.

Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse told KNPR radio in Las Vegas that he doesn’t expect to be able to pinpoint a motive behind the deadliest mass shooting in the nation’s modern history.

Rouse did not respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

The FBI official says authorities are confident Stephen Paddock was the only shooter, that Paddock killed himself before police arrived, and that the attack did not involve a broader conspiracy.

Rouse says almost 1,000 FBI agents in the U.S. and 25 countries contributed to the investigation.