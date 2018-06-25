Federal government to spend $75 million studying seniors’ quality of life

MONCTON, N.B. — New Brunswick is becoming a laboratory for Canadian research on better aging.

The federal health minister has announced a $75 million pilot project in the province that she says will help develop national solutions to improve seniors’ quality of life.

Ginette Petitpas Taylor, who is also a New Brunswick MP, says the research done in the province will provide valuable information on how best to help Canadians live well as they age.

The federal government announced in its 2018 budget that $75 million over three years will be directed towards the project for a wide range of research initiatives.

The research will help improve the understanding of the effects of aging on New Brunswick’s population, including the different challenges faced by men and women.

The minister says further information and details how non-governmental groups can submit proposals will be announced in July.

Nearly one in five New Brunswickers is over the age of 65, and that’s expected to increase over the next 20 years.

Previous story
RCMP pledges at MMIW inquiry in Regina to do better on Indigenous issues
Next story
Suspect in Quebec senior slaying caught on subway camera heading toward Montreal

Just Posted

Red Deer house fire deemed suspicious

RCMP investigating Normadeau house fire

VIDEO: Fallen Worker Tribute complete at Red Deer’s Bower Ponds

Ribbon cutting officially opens tribute

Judge says second-degree murder case not unreasonably delayed

Defence lawyer argued Red Deer man’s trial will take place outside Supreme Court 30-month deadline

Life like a nightmare since daughter’s fatal beating shared online: mother

WINNIPEG — The mother of a young Indigenous woman whose fatal beating… Continue reading

UN housing watchdog chides Liberals for watering down rights in housing strategy

OTTAWA — A United Nations housing watchdog is taking the Liberals to… Continue reading

VIDEO: Fallen Worker Tribute complete at Red Deer’s Bower Ponds

Ribbon cutting officially opens tribute

Millard had means, motive and opportunity to kill his father, Crown alleges

TORONTO — A Crown lawyer says a Toronto man accused of killing… Continue reading

Federal government to spend $75 million studying seniors’ quality of life

MONCTON, N.B. — New Brunswick is becoming a laboratory for Canadian research… Continue reading

RCMP pledges at MMIW inquiry in Regina to do better on Indigenous issues

REGINA — The head of Canada’s national police force says it’s clear… Continue reading

Equalization debate re-emerges ahead of finance ministers’ meeting in Ottawa

OTTAWA — Canada’s long-simmering internal debate over the how the federal government… Continue reading

A small bird, nest and four eggs hold up major Ottawa music festival

OTTAWA — A small plover and her egg-laden nest are holding hostage… Continue reading

Rural bookstore trades in books, imagination and old-fashioned summer vacations

RIVER JOHN, N.S. — Down a sunny dirt road, deep in rural… Continue reading

Storm-ravaged aquarium opens splashy new shark exhibit

NEW YORK — Cue the “Jaws” music. Sharks are the stars of… Continue reading

Street artist Banksy splashes Paris with works on migrants

PARIS — Banksy is believed to have taken his message on migration… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month