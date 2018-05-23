Federal panel urging Canada to ramp up efforts to collect blood plasma

SPRINGDALE, N.L. — A Newfoundland town that received national attention when it refused to permit a rainbow crosswalk has now agreed to hold a Pride Week.

The town of Springdale came under scrutiny last month after refusing to allow the colourful crosswalk near Indian River High School.

The town council rejected the students’ bid, with Mayor Dave Edison saying he feared it would create division rather than promote inclusion of the LGBTQ citizens within the community.

Now the council and the school’s Gender Sexuality Alliance have announced they’ll celebrate Pride Week from June 4 to 8.

A joint statement released Wednesday says the purpose of the week is to create a safe and inclusive community that supports LGBTQ persons, their friends, families and allies and showcase that support through activities and events.

The week is to begin with the signing of a proclamation and raising of the Rainbow Pride Flag at Springdale Town Hall.

“The partnership between the Town of Springdale and the Indian River High Gender Sexuality Alliance is the result of a productive, open dialogue on the issue of inclusion and both groups been encouraged by these discussions,” the statement reads.

“Together, we are committed to continuing respectful, informed conversations for the betterment of our entire community.”

Previous story
PHOTOS: Red Deer kids learning baseball skills
Next story
WATCH: Terry Loewen named Red Deer’s Citizen of Year

Just Posted

WATCH: Terry Loewen named Red Deer’s Citizen of Year

Gian Carlo Estoesta named Red Deer’s Young Citizen of the Year

Red Deer councillor says addicts have accepted death as an outcome of lifestyle

Buck Buchanan says “no one wants that to happen”

Red Deer’s Downtown Farmers Market to open its 10th season next Wednesday

Free cupcakes, balloons will be given out

Tending the fields like a pioneer near Spruce View

Weekend of horse-drawn plowing, seeding and more at Double Tree Village Museum

Red Deer County tweaks animal control bylaw

Some residents complained earlier version of animal bylaw was too restrictive

Local athletes shine on the track at CASAA Zone Track and Field Championships

Lindsay Thurber Raiders athlete Hayley Lalor was the winner in the senior girls individual aggregate

Ovechkin, Holtsby shine in Game 7, Caps beat Lightning

Capitals 4 Lightning 0 ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Alex Ovechkin scored early… Continue reading

B.C.’s Horgan defends fight to both retain and restrict Alberta oil imports

YELLOWKNIFE — B.C. Premier John Horgan says he is fighting to both… Continue reading

Media are not an arm of the police, Vice lawyer tells Supreme Court hearing

OTTAWA — Journalists are not an investigative arm of the police, a… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Red Deer kids learning baseball skills

Red Deer Minor Baseball Rally Cap players practice in Bower Wednesday

Lacombe receives award for contribution to recreation

City received the William Matcalfe Award for major renovations to the Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex

‘Knees-together’ judge can practise law again

Former judge Robin Camp allowed to practise law again: Law Society of Alberta

Photo: Roundabout action on 67th Street

Construction season is in full force

Alberta demands all-party support for pipeline at western premiers meeting

Leaders from western Canadian provinces, territories holding a morning meeting today in Yellowknife

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month