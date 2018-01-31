Federal transgender inmates to be housed, addressed according to gender identity

OTTAWA — The federal prison system is changing the way it treats transgender inmates, who will now be placed in a men’s or women’s facility based on how they self-identify.

Correctional staff must also address transgender inmates by their preferred name and pronoun and offenders will be allowed to shop for both men’s or women’s items from the correctional service’s approved catalogue, regardless of their anatomy or the gender on their identification documents.

These changes come after the federal government added “gender identity and expression” to the list of prohibited grounds for discrimination in the Canadian Human Rights Act last June.

“We are overjoyed that (Correctional Service Canada) is making so many positive changes that recognize the human rights of trans people in the correctional system,” said Jennifer Metcalfe, executive director of Prisoners’ Legal Services.

“These changes will improve the safety and dignity of transgender federal offenders in Canada, affecting every aspect of their daily lives.”

Helen Kennedy, executive director of advocacy group Egale Canada, called the reforms a step in the right direction but warned that correctional staff are not properly equipped to accommodate transgender prisoners.

“Unless it’s implemented with the training that’s required for all of those frontline workers, then we could potentially be putting people in harm’s way,” she said.

Jeremy Dias of the Canadian Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity applauded the government for following through on its earlier commitments but he said he too would like to see more done to keep transgender prisoners safe.

“This is only halfway there,” he said. “In 2018, we have to start thinking of trans and non-binary specific correctional facilities.”

While more needs to be done, it is worth celebrating the progress made in advocating for the rights of transgender people in general in recent history, Dias said.

“There was a time not so long ago where we didn’t think that these sorts of policies and initiatives were even possible.”

Previous story
‘Unsung hero,’ Don Fifield, picks up trash off streets of Lacombe

Just Posted

Watch: Fire destroys work building on Meinema Farms, west of Lacombe

No injuries reported

WATCH: Five Red Deerians died of drug overdoses in January while 88 others were saved

Rising stats show that street opioids are getting stronger

Notley says B.C. will face consequences over plan to ban increased oil shipments

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says there will be consequences for British Columbia… Continue reading

Snow plowing in Red Deer begins Monday

Residents encouraged to sign up for snow zone alerts

Lacombe teen makes Top 30 under 30

Extraordinary young people recognized

WATCH: Five Red Deerians died of drug overdoses in January while 88 others were saved

Rising stats show that street opioids are getting stronger

Grande Prairie man’s alleged online bids to meet boys met with multiple charges

Man involved in junior hockey

Lunar showstopper: Super blue blood moon awes and wows

The moon put on a rare cosmic show Wednesday: a red blue… Continue reading

B.C. creates more uncertainty for Trans Mountain with bitumen restriction

The B.C. government has launched its latest effort to hinder development of… Continue reading

Suncor Energy says driverless trucks will eliminate a net 400 positions

About 400 jobs are expected to disappear at Suncor Energy Inc.’s oilsands… Continue reading

Bakers, grocers met to reach deals on bread price increases: Competition Bureau

Senior officers at Canada’s two largest bakery wholesalers communicated directly to raise… Continue reading

7 companies committed indictable offences in bread scandal: Competition Bureau

Newly released court documents related to an alleged industry-wide bread-price fixing case… Continue reading

Canada in middle of pack on polar bear protection: World Wildlife Fund

Canada’s polar bear protection is getting good marks from an international conservation… Continue reading

Health care just the latest industry Amazon seeks to upend

NEW YORK — When Amazon sets its sights on a new industry,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month