Feds, Indigenous groups agree on spending plans for $1.7 billion for child care

OTTAWA — Three national Indigenous organizations will receive a combined $1.7 billion to spend on child care over the coming decade under an agreement announced on Monday.

The 10-year funding comes from a pot of $7 billion the federal Liberals had set aside for early learning and child care initiatives, with the remainder being given to provinces and territories.

Funding will slowly rise from about $500 million annually to $870 million by 2026 to fund daycare spaces in provinces and territories, as well as for Indigenous child care on and off reserve.

The Liberals are promising that dollars for Indigenous child care will start flowing to communities this fiscal year, which ends in March 2019.

The government’s 2017 budget promised an undisclosed amount of money for Indigenous child care, but only after finalizing a framework for how the money could be used.

Work on the framework took most of the last year, and is based on cross-country consultations with Indigenous groups.

A key focus for any child care on reserve funded with federal dollars is to ensure services are based on a strong cultural identity.

First Nations, Inuit and Metis communities are also agreeing that child care services are accessible and inclusive for families regardless of where they live.

The government says the child care framework is consistent with the recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Previous story
Abdelrazik torture lawsuit delay would be unconscionable, his lawyer tells judge
Next story
Pipeline plan coming by end of month, possibly guided by a former judge

Just Posted

Trial begins for woman accused of drunk driving in fatal collision

An eyewitness to a fatal collision near Red Deer described the scene… Continue reading

UPDATED: Weather not a factor for Terry Fox Run participants in Red Deer

Terry Fox Run in Red Deer moving to new location in 2019

Support child literacy with Smile Cookies

Red Deer Public Schools and Tim Hortons work together

Dawe and St. Pat’s Run happens Tuesday

Red Deer students to participate

Lighting the night to raise money for cancer research

Red Deer’s Dorota Burghardt didn’t think she would survive after being diagnosed… Continue reading

UPDATED: Stretching for a good cause at Central Alberta Yogathon in Red Deer

Funds raised go to Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre

Canada bans use of trans fats in food products

OTTAWA — Canada’s ban on the main source of artificial trans fats… Continue reading

Feds, Indigenous groups agree on spending plans for $1.7 billion for child care

OTTAWA — Three national Indigenous organizations will receive a combined $1.7 billion… Continue reading

Abdelrazik torture lawsuit delay would be unconscionable, his lawyer tells judge

OTTAWA — A government lawyer is making a last-minute plea to delay… Continue reading

Conservatives wouldn’t ‘lecture’ U.S. in trade talks: House leader

OTTAWA — Conservative House leader Candice Bergen says her party wouldn’t lecture… Continue reading

Privacy watchdogs call for more oversight over political parties

OTTAWA — Privacy watchdogs from across the country are collectively calling on… Continue reading

‘I am really upset:’ Video shows Trudeau meeting with Saskatchewan chiefs

SASKATOON — A video posted online shows Prime Minister Justin Trudeau telling… Continue reading

Pipeline plan coming by end of month, possibly guided by a former judge

OTTAWA — A senior federal source says the Liberals are considering hiring… Continue reading

Canadian home sales rise by 0.9 per cent between July and August: CREA

OTTAWA — The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales rose by… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month