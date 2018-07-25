Feds promise action to ensure healthy democracy in era of ‘false information’

OTTAWA — The federal government says it will try to bolster Canadian democratic institutions in the digital age that are confronting growing public mistrust and concern about campaigns of false information and “fake news.”

The promise, which has yet to be fleshed out with concrete ideas, comes in a newly published draft list of federal commitments to foster open government and a healthy democracy over the next two years.

The commitments for 2018-20 — covering everything from access to information and digital government to corporate transparency and open science — make up an early version of Canada’s fourth national action plan on open government.

The plan flows from Canada’s participation in the Open Government Partnership, an international initiative that encourages countries to be more open and accountable.

The draft plan says it is critical for Canadians to have the tools to think critically about public policy so they can participate more effectively in democratic processes.

It says agencies including Canadian Heritage, the Privy Council Office and Global Affairs Canada will take actions to strengthen democracy before and after the 2019 federal election.

Previous story
Chinook’s Edge School district reduces student drop-out rate, boosts graduations
Next story
Seniors apartment project coming to downtown Red Deer

Just Posted

Red Deer Hospital Lottery dream home winner receives keys

Other winners receive 250k and Ford F-150

Red Deer seeks federal funding for infrastructure

Expressions of interest to be filed for Investing in Canada grants

Seniors apartment project coming to downtown Red Deer

Three Robins Acting Living Community at 45th Street and 48th Avenue will have 89 suites

Alaskan wildfires likely cause of smoke over Central Alberta

The Jet stream is bringing down air from northwest

Red Deer County gets funding for expanded rural bus service

Alberta government provides $700,000 to expand service to Innisfail and Penhold

Rocky Mountain Airshow hits the skies Wednesday evening

Canadian Forces Snowbirds and CF- 18 already in town for the big show

Peru’s shoestring circuses struggle to survive

LIMA, Peru — Inside a yellow and blue tent overlooking the desert… Continue reading

No break for KitKat in Europe as trademark request rejected

STAVANGER, Norway — KitKat is not getting its break. The maker of… Continue reading

11-year-old girl catches piranha relative in Oklahoma lake

OKLAHOMA CITY — An 11-year-old girl has quite the fish tale: A… Continue reading

Feds promise action to ensure healthy democracy in era of ‘false information’

OTTAWA — The federal government says it will try to bolster Canadian… Continue reading

Pregnant again! April the giraffe’s calf is due in March

NEW YORK — You don’t need to stick your neck out to… Continue reading

U.S. fast food brand Chick-fil-A announces plans to come to Canada

TORONTO — Canadians craving Chick-fil-A, Inc.’s signature chicken sandwiches soon won’t have… Continue reading

New Fiat Chrysler CEO reassures on future after Marchionne

MILAN — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ new CEO sought Wednesday to reassure investors… Continue reading

Jarome Iginla to announce retirement in Calgary

CALGARY — Former Calgary Flames star Jarome Iginla will announce his retirement… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month