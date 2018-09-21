Feds to comb social media for Canadians’ pot-related attitudes, behaviour

OTTAWA — The federal government is looking to scour social-media platforms to find out what Canadians really think about pot as the country enters its new era of legalized weed.

With only a few weeks to go before the end of recreational marijuana prohibition, Ottawa is seeking an outside contractor to help the government learn more about Canadians’ attitudes and behaviours when it comes to legalized cannabis.

Federal officials want to go deeper than the data they have gleaned from public opinion surveys.

The Liberals vowed to legalize recreational cannabis in their 2015 election platform as a way to take black-market profits away from criminals, including organized crime.

But weed’s legalization on Oct. 17 will thrust the country into unknown territory on many levels — from policing, to health, to public awareness. The government is still in an information-gathering mode.

A new government tendering notice posted this week describes a project that will collect marijuana-related information on Canadians — from how often and where people light up, to what the type of buds users prefer, to criminal activities.

For example, the government hopes the effort will help it design communications strategies to address specific public safety risks, such as driving while high.

“Overall, this research intends to inform policies surrounding public safety issues that accompany cannabis legalization,” reads the notice, which was posted Wednesday.

“Exploring public perceptions of cannabis use and related behaviours is key to developing a better understanding of how best to communicate to the general public about the risk of use and engaging in certain behaviours.”

The winning bidder will use algorithms to sift through and extract data from social-media sources, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

In the process, the government also wants the contractor to capture and explore corresponding individual-level data, including details on the age, sex and location — such as the province or territory — of the social-media users.

The document, posted by Public Safety Canada, calls the approach a form of sentiment analysis — or “opinion mining.”

“Social media data is arguably more unconstrained and rich in detail than self-report survey data,” the notice said.

“When complemented by self-report survey data, social media data can provide policy-makers with a more complete picture of how the public perceives cannabis use and related behaviours in the current pre-legalization context.”

It also noted that self-report surveys can generate a wealth of information about citizens’ attitudes and behaviours related to marijuana. However, it pointed out that these surveys are susceptible to a number of biases — such as the closed-ended nature of questions — that can affect the quality of the data.

Previous story
‘No excuse:’ Online course asks about positive effect of residential schools
Next story
Japan space rovers lowered to asteroid to collect data

Just Posted

Women’s transitional roles explored in The Pink Cloudless exhibit by Red Deer artist

Alysse Bowd explores the gap between ‘maidenhood and motherhood’

Red Deer grassroots campaign takes aim at drugs, homelessness

Online support for Stand Up For A Safe Community

Valley View Manor officially open in Rimbey

Flexible care available

Red Deer businesses told to seize the opportunity to profit from 20,000 Games visitors

Later openings, tours to business districts suggested

Red Deer students support cancer awareness campaign

West Park Elementary students wear blue

VIDEO: B.C. deer struggles with life-preserver caught in antlers

Campbell River resident captures entangled deer on camera

New evacuations ordered because of Florence flooding

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A new round of evacuations was ordered in South… Continue reading

Ancient treasures on show in Germany reveal turbulent past

BERLIN — An arrowhead firmly lodged in the skull of an ancient… Continue reading

Eerily empty condo-style retail mall in Calgary postpones grand opening

CALGARY — The developer of a nearly empty new mall just north… Continue reading

Mass tourism threatens Croatia’s ‘Game of Thrones’ town

DUBROVNIK, Croatia — Marc van Bloemen has lived in the old town… Continue reading

Euro 2024 study: Human rights concern in Turkey, not Germany

A week before the 2024 European Championship vote, UEFA expressed concern on… Continue reading

Golf’s European Tour marks first 59

After 46 years, the European Tour finally has its first round of… Continue reading

Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen boasts of aiding Mueller investigation

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer says he is providing… Continue reading

Japan space rovers lowered to asteroid to collect data

TOKYO — A Japanese spacecraft released two small rovers on an asteroid… Continue reading

Most Read