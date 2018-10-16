File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS The federal government plans to move Wednesday on easing the process of obtaining a criminal pardon for simple pot possession.

Feds to expedite pardons for minor pot convictions

OTTAWA — The federal government plans to move Wednesday on easing the process of obtaining a criminal pardon for simple pot possession.

The Canadian Press has learned the announcement on setting aside minor marijuana convictions of the past will come the same day the government ushers in a historic new era of legalized cannabis.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has faced pressure to address the pot pardon issue, including within his own caucus, due to the effect of possession charges on marginalized Canadians.

Until now, simple possession of up to 30 grams of marijuana has been punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and six months in jail.

Individuals have been eligible to apply for a pardon through the Parole Board of Canada five years after the conviction is handed down.

But the waiting period and the $631 cost of applying for a pardon, known as a record suspension, have proven difficult for some people saddled with records.

NDP justice critic Murray Rankin recently put forward a private bill calling for expungement of criminal records for minor cannabis possession offences.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh went further Tuesday, calling on the Liberals “to immediately delete” the criminal records held by thousands of Canadians for simple cannabis possession.

One insider said the process to be announced Wednesday would not involve a mass expungement of records.

Rather, it will streamline the existing process of obtaining a record suspension. A suspension doesn’t erase a record, but can make it easier to get a job, travel and generally contribute to society.

At a briefing Tuesday, federal officials told reporters that internal discussions had focused on an application-based process for speeding up pot pardons, instead of a blanket amnesty.

Much of the paperwork needed for a blanket amnesty resides in local courthouses out of the immediate and easy reach of the federal government and the Parole Board, officials said.

As of Tuesday the drug was still illegal, and officials at the media briefing said any charges or cases before the courts could still be prosecuted after legalization. The vast majority of drug cases are handled by federal prosecutors, who could decide, in the public interest, not to prosecute, they said.

