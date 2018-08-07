Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott said government funding alone can’t surmount the scale of the housing problem on Canada’s reserves. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Feds to test limits of Indigenous housing ideas through new contest

OTTAWA — The Trudeau Liberals are offering Indigenous communities $30 million in prize money as part of a contest that could end up rewriting the rules about how the federal government funds badly needed housing on-reserve.

Key to the contest is to draw in private sector builders to help finance the construction and repairing of homes in First Nations, Inuit and Metis communities.

The Liberals have made overtures to the private sector to help cover the cost for on-reserve infrastructure to close the estimated $30 billion needed to repair and upgrade homes, roads, and water systems.

Now they’re looking for new ideas to test.

Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott said government funding alone can’t surmount the scale of the housing problem, and suggested federal spending rules can get in the way.

She said the contest will help suss out needed policy changes for projects and ideas that aren’t easily permitted under existing funding rules, such as mixed-used projects that combine residential and commercial space.

“Going along with business as usual is not going to close that (housing) gap quickly,” she said in an interview ahead of Tuesday’s scheduled announcement.

“This is an opportunity to say, perhaps we need to change some of the approach — how can we, in fact, be smarter about the money that we’re spending.”

More details about the program will be announced this fall at the open of applications for the prize money. The winnings will be awarded over three rounds starting in spring 2019.

The contest is the latest in a string of challenges the Liberals have launched since coming to office in November 2015, aiming to reshape how funding recipients think about projects and how the government spends money.

What the government is looking for out of the contest is to fund projects that can be replicated in other communities, bring back traditional Indigenous building styles and techniques, and create an economic boost for communities that could include sourcing materials locally or providing job training to young people.

“This is an opportunity to say ‘if you have an idea of how you can actually address the social problem and at the same time provide housing space’ then these are the kinds of things we would like to support,” Philpott said.

“Once you can demonstrate proof of concept, often that will be the trigger that it will take for others to be able to scale up those examples.”

A report in May from the Indigenous caucus of the Canadian Housing and Renewal Association said that some 118,500 Indigenous households, or 18.3 per cent, lived in “core housing need,” meaning they lived in homes that stretched them financially, required hefty repairs, or were too small for their families.

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. reported in late June that some 1.6 million homes, or 13.6 per cent of all urban households, were in core housing need in 2016, a figure relatively unchanged from 2015.

Spending from the Liberals’ first budget in 2016 has, as of the end of March, paid for the construction and renovation of 8,786 homes, the government said, with work underway on 5,178 units.

The Liberals’ 2018 budget set aside a combined $900 million over the next decade for housing in Metis and Inuit communities, and a further $600 million over three years for work in First Nations communities.

Previous story
Firefighters battling 122 active forest fires across northern Ontario

Just Posted

Firefighters battling 122 active forest fires across northern Ontario

TORONTO — There was little rest for firefighters in northern Ontario during… Continue reading

Testing finds flaws with car electronic car safety systems

DETROIT — Cars and trucks with electronic driver assist systems may not… Continue reading

Experts question benefits of fluoride-free toothpaste

Dental health experts worry that more people are using toothpaste that doesn’t… Continue reading

Unveiling of provincial buck a beer scheme expected today

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to roll out the provincial government’s… Continue reading

Feds to test limits of Indigenous housing ideas through new contest

OTTAWA — The Trudeau Liberals are offering Indigenous communities $30 million in… Continue reading

WATCH: Rain can’t stop car show from rocking

Rain couldn’t stop car-lovers from enjoying Rock’n Red Deer. After taking over… Continue reading

Lady Gaga to launch Las Vegas residency in December

NEW YORK — Lady Gaga is heading to Las Vegas for a… Continue reading

Trudeau dogged by pipeline protesters as he visits B.C. forestry centre

DUNCAN, B.C. — Justin Trudeau mingled with hundreds of friendly people at… Continue reading

Canada to review auto emissions regulations as U.S. moves to water them down

OTTAWA — Canada will review the joint vehicle emissions standards it has… Continue reading

‘Relentless’ heat, humidity breaking weather records in Atlantic Canada

HALIFAX — This summer is on track to become one of the… Continue reading

Cannabis getaways offer experience, chance to explore bud culture

TORONTO — Sari Starr recalls having to sneak around in order to… Continue reading

Prime Minister Trudeau continues B.C. long weekend tour at Vancouver Pride

VANCOUVER — A weekend tour of British Columbia continued for Prime Minister… Continue reading

Fuel truck explosion in Italy kills 2, injures up to 70

MILAN — A tanker truck carrying flammable material exploded Monday on a… Continue reading

Saudi Arabia expelling Canadian ambassador and suspending new trade with Canada

OTTAWA — Saudi Arabia said Sunday it is ordering Canada’s ambassador to… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month