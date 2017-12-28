Ferry with 27 aboard stuck on sandbar; no injuries reported

NEW YORK — A ferry is stuck on a sandbar in the waters off New York City with 27 people aboard, but there are no reports of injuries.

Police and firefighters were called Wednesday evening to the boat, stuck in Jamaica Bay between the Rockaway peninsula and Brooklyn. Firefighters say the ferry’s owners are arranging to have it towed off the sandbar.

A city ferry service runs to the Rockaways. A representative for the company that operates the ferry hasn’t responded to an email message, and the company’s office is closed.

The ferry service is popular with beachgoers in summer and used mainly by commuters in winter.