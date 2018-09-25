Festival of Trees lineup announced

Popular event has raised millions for Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre

Festival of Trees has announced this year’s line-up of events.

Tickets went on sale last week for all festival events led by signature events such as the Preview Dinner and Mistletoe Magic

The Festival of Trees raises money for the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre.

This year’s events include:

Nov. 21, Preview Dinner, 6-11 p.m.

Nov. 22, Appreciation Afternoon

Nov. 22, Festival Business Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 22, Taste of Red Deer, 6-9 p.m.

Nov. 23, Festival of Wines, 8-11 p.m.

Nov. 24, Festival Fashion Brunch 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 24, Mistletoe Magic, 6-11 p.m.

Nov. 25, Breakfast with Santa, 9 a.m. to noon



