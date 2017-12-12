Festival of Trees raises $1.2 million

To date the festival has raised more than $15 million

Red Deer’s Festival of Trees was a $1.2-million success that will allow Red Deer Regional Health Foundation to fund an additional hospital project.

Originally money raised from donations, raffles and events at last month’s festival were to go towards laboratory automation in hematology and microbiology at Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre to reduce the time it takes to process samples.

But now money can also be used to support the e-Critical program so the neonatal intensive care unit at Red Deer hospital can be part of a single provincial system for critical care charting, documentation and decision support for babies and moms in medically emergent situations who need to be moved to other hospitals.

Iaian Park, chief executive officer with Red Deer Regional Health Foundation, said the foundation is thrilled that both departments will benefit from Festival of Trees.

Last year the festival raised $950,000.

“This year with $1.2 million the economy of Central Alberta is starting to bounce back so we’re absolutely thrilled. Amazing generosity by the donors and sponsors,” Park said at a festival celebration breakfast held Tuesday at Holiday Inn & Suites in Gasoline Alley.

Dr. Garnet Horne, Central Zone clinical department head for laboratory medicine and pathology, said equipment to automate processes that are currently complex and completely manual would not be possible without Festival of Trees.

“It’s hundreds of thousands of dollars and we have difficulty just maintaining our normal equipment and updating it never mind adding hundreds of thousands of dollars of new equipment,” Horne said.

“It will improve our lab capacity so we can take more samples in without having to increase the number of bodies or space to do so. It will improve our results and make them more reproducible and make them quicker,” Horne said.

He said the equipment will benefit not only patients in Red Deer but across Central Zone.

“There are over 30 labs in Central Zone that refer these types of samples into Red Deer,” Horne said.

The 2017 festival entertained over 20,000 guests thanks to the efforts of more than 2,500 volunteers, 1,500 volunteer entertainers and the support of 500 donors.

“Thank you to the volunteers. Without you this event would not be possible. It could not happen. That money could not come into the hospital and it is literally changing lives,” Park said.


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer drivers receive lowest safety scores despite concerns over crime

Just Posted

Update: “Someone knows something” – police

Motorist dies near Ponoka after loose tire collides with vehicle near Ponoka

Two facing dozens of weapons charges in court

A man and woman were arrested last month after RCMP searched a residence and storage locker

Festival of Trees raises $1.2 million

To date the festival has raised more than $15 million

Two women arrested for drunk driving

Members of the public report drivers to Red Deer RCMP

Crews protect hillside homes as California fire grows

LOS ANGELES — The fifth largest wildfire in California history expanded, ripping… Continue reading

Red Deer police seize rifles and shotguns from storage locker

A man and a woman facing nearly 200 charges after 29 firearms seized last month

Red Deer needs to find a solution to syringe debris: city manager

City will consider the problem during the 2018 operating budget talks

WestJet Christmas video turns children’s wishes into reality

This year’s annual video took a new spin on the 12 days of Christmas

VIDEO: Replay Red Deer Dec. 10

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

VIDEO: B.C. to end geographic area rent increases, close fixed-term lease loopholes

Both clauses allowed landlords to raise rents above the max annual allowable rent increase

UPDATE: Train hits hydro pole, causes outage near Deltaport

No injuries reported but traffic in and out of Deltaport is blocked

A Red Deer daycare coordinator wins provincial award of excellence

Nicole Morrell is a coordinator at Johnstone Daycare

Holiday shopping season picking up in Red Deer

With 18 shopping days left until Christmas, Red Deer businesses are cautiously… Continue reading

Gord Bamford Foundation adds more beneficiaries

The Gord Bamford Foundation has added more names of charities that will… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month