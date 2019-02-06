Few brave the cold for Winter Walk Day at Red Deer College

Winter Walk Day at Red Deer College attracted few participants on Wednesday. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

The Annual Winter Walk Day at Red Deer College was sparsely attended, with only six people bundling up for the event.

The Be Fit For Life Centre at RDC once again organized the annual stroll around the campus, and centre co-ordinator Barb Marsh said she did anticipate fewer participants because of the cold weather.

Marsh said this week, she saw local runners opting to use the indoor track at Gary W. Harris Canada Winter Games Centre.

Winter Walk Day is organized by SHAPE, an Alberta-wide, non-profit organization that promotes the Active and Safe Routes to Schools programs throughout Alberta, and encourages students to walk or bike to school on a regular basis.

More than 800 organizations and 100,000 Albertans took part last year.

Marsh said Winter Walk Day is about getting Albertans active, and Red Deer has many trails people can use to re-engage with the outdoors.

She said people still have time after work, or in the evening, to get outside, but they should dress appropriately and wear bright clothes at night.

People can record their walking minutes at https://shapeab.com/winter-walk-day



