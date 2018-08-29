Fiery collision near Rimbey kills motorist

A motorist was killed after a pickup truck collided head-on with a semi- tractor trailer and burst into flames near Rimbey early on Wednesday.

Rimbey RCMP officers were called just after midnight to the scene of a serious two vehicle collision on Hwy 20, north of Township Road 442.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the pickup truck was heading southbound and entered into the north lane on a curved section of the highway, colliding with a northbound semi-truck. Both vehicles caught fire as a result.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services workers. The identity of the deceased was not provided by police.

The driver of the semi-truck was transported to hospital with minor injuries and was released.

Rimbey RCMP and a RCMP collision analyst continue to investigate, but no charges are anticipated.

Traffic was being diverted for several hours, but the highway has since re-opened.