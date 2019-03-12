Lloydminster RCMP say a player’s family member has been charged after two referees were assaulted. (File photo by BLACK PRESS)

Fight in dressing room after Lloydminster hockey game leads to charges

LLOYDMINSTER, Alta. — RCMP in Lloydminster say two people have been charged with assault after a fight following a hockey game last month.

Police say they heard about a fight at an arena about 10 p.m. on Feb. 18 after a Junior B game.

They were told that two referees, 36 and 24 years old, were assaulted in the change room by a player’s family members.

Scott Payne, 51, and Jayden Payne, 23, have been charged with assault related to the skirmish.

The two Lloydminster men are to appear in court on April 8.

Police are asking anyone who has more information about the fight to contact Lloydminster RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

“This type of behaviour has no place in our hockey community,” Const. Michael Hagel said in a news release Monday. “As adults, you are responsible to set a good example for the youth playing the game.”

Fight in dressing room after Lloydminster hockey game leads to charges



