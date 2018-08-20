Fire ban continues in Red Deer

A city-wide fire ban is still in place in Red Deer despite the brief rainfall over the weekend.

The original ban was put in place on Aug. 8 because of poor air quality and dry conditions.

“While we’ve seen some improvement for now in the air quality locally, conditions in our urban forest areas are still very dry,” said Fire marshal Wes Van Bavel.

“Any rain we do receive will be absorbed quickly, so we need significant precipitation in order to reduce the risk before we can lift the fire ban.”

The most recent reminder comes after a number of fire pit complaints. While portable gas fire pits, barbecues designed for cooking fires are permitted, open fires or any open source of flame are still not allowed.

“We’re asking for the help and cooperation of residents during the ban, which is in place to prevent fires in the city and to reduce health concerns. We encourage anyone who sees a prohibited fire to call 911,” said Van Bavel.

The city is also encouraging residents to take extra caution to prevent fires by making sure they properly dispose of smoking materials.

Any person disobeying the fire ban will be subject to a $210 fine and other response fees.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter