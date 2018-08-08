Fire ban signs have been put up in Red Deer parks like Kin Kanyon. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

UPDATED: Fire ban effective immediately for Red Deer

Open fires not allowed

A full city-wide fire ban was put into effect Wednesday in Red Deer due to poor air quality from B.C. wildfires and dry conditions.

The ban is in place to help prevent fires in the city and reduce health concerns.

Fire marshal Wes Van Bavel said the chance of fire in city forests is a real concern.

“Things are very dry in our urban forested area, including a lot of browning of some of the leaves on the trees. The potential and the risk is there for uncontrolled urban fire at this point,” Van Bavel said.

He said there has not been much rain in the recent weeks. The rain last weekend was soaked up quickly.

The number of grass fires so far this summer is within the normal range, he said.

“We always have grass fires. A lot of them don’t make the news because they’re not significant where they’ve taken out a large area or threatened a building, or caused damage to a building. Usually we get the reports quick enough that we can get there and mitigate the situation quickly.”

The following fires are not allowed under the ban:

  • Open fires using charcoal, briquettes or wood.
  • Any source of open flame (tiki torches).

The only fires allowed now are:

  • Certified portable gas fire pits.
  • Certified gas stoves or barbecues designed for cooking.
  • Certified cooking appliances utilizing charcoal, briquettes or wood pellets on residential property.

Anyone who contravenes the fire ban will be subject to a $210 fine and applicable response fees. All existing fire permits are also suspended.

Red Deer Emergency Services encourages residents to take extra caution to prevent fires. Proper disposal of smoking materials is important as many fires are started by people throwing them out a window or discarding them in plants.

Bavel said the fire that destroyed a large apartment building in Edmonton last week was caused by someone disposing of a cigarette butt in potting soil.

“These things just don’t need to happen. Improper disposal of smokers material is a problem across Alberta, and really a problem across North America.”

He said the rate of fires in Red Deer is lower than the provincial average likely due to home safety checks offered by Red Deer Emergency Services.

“It’s making a difference. We’ve had many people comment back to us that they didn’t think about a lot of these things until we were actually in their home talking to them about these things.”


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
WATCH: Rain can’t stop car show from rocking
Next story
Update: Six dead after multi-vehicle collision near Jasper

Just Posted

Fire ban effective immediately for Red Deer

Open fires not allowed

Close call for two men in flooded elevator during heavy rain in Toronto

Toronto police mounted a dramatic elevator rescue on Tuesday night while the… Continue reading

Advocates condemn psych techniques used to keep kids online

CHICAGO — Children’s advocates want the American Psychological Association to condemn the… Continue reading

Battling 18 blazes, California may face worst fire season

LAKEPORT, Calif. — The largest wildfire ever recorded in California needed just… Continue reading

Update: Six dead after multi-vehicle collision near Jasper

JASPER, Alta. — RCMP say there are multiple deaths following a highway… Continue reading

Humpback whales treat tourists to an early-morning show off B.C. coast

PORT HARDY, B.C. — Tourists staying at a lodge on a Vancouver… Continue reading

Danish designer uses runway to make statement on burqa ban

COPENHAGEN — An Iranian-born designer has made more than a fashion statement… Continue reading

‘No ego, no attitude’: Brad Daymond remembered for Love Inc. and ‘N Sync work

TORONTO — Canadian songmaker Bradley Daymond scaled the charts as a member… Continue reading

‘Destroyer’ with Nicole Kidman in Toronto film festival’s Platform prize program

TORONTO — A crime thriller starring Nicole Kidman and Regina native Tatiana… Continue reading

Longtime Quebec Liberal John Ciaccia dies at 85

MONTREAL — Longtime Quebec Liberal John Ciaccia, who was native affairs minister… Continue reading

Canada downs Slovakia 4-2 for second straight win at Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Canada 4 Slovakia 2 EDMONTON — With a resounding win on opening… Continue reading

Mitch Moreland lifts Red Sox over Blue Jays in 10th inning

Red Sox 10 Blue Jays 7 (10 innings) TORONTO — Mitch Moreland… Continue reading

Cost to twin Trans Mountain pipeline could be $1.9B higher, Kinder Morgan says

OTTAWA — Kinder Morgan Canada says expanding the Trans Mountain pipeline could… Continue reading

The 12 best things to do in Vancouver

Canada is a favorite travel destination for many Americans, attracting more than… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month