Fire ban in effect for Red Deer County

Red Deer County residents are being asked to stop lighting fires outside.

Due to a lack of recent precipitation, which has created dry conditions that can easily lead to a fire growing out of control, a fire ban was put in effect Friday morning.

Residents are being asked to extinguish all outdoor fires burning in Red Deer County, even if they have permission or are under permit.

The ignition of any outdoor fires is prohibited within county boundaries.

The ban does not include fires that are contained within cooking and heating appliances fuelled by fluids, gases or charcoal briquettes, propane fire pits and fires contained within industrial facilities for operational purposes.

Fire bans are also in effect for Mountain View County and Kneehill County.

Fire advisory notices are in effect for a few other locations in Central Alberta; Caroline, Rocky Mountain House, Clearwater County, Rocky Forest Area, Lacombe County, Ponoka and Rimbey.

All fire permits and controlled burns in Caroline, Rocky Mountain House, Clearwater County and Rocky Forest Area are cancelled until further notice.

Previously issues fire permits in Lacombe County, Ponoka and Rimbey will be allowed to expire, but no new permits will be authorized until the dry and windy weather conditions improve.

More information can be found at www.albertafirebans.ca.



