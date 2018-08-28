Fire ban reduced in Lacombe County

Lacombe County replaced its fire ban with a fire restriction. (File photo by BLACK PRESS)

Lacombe County ended its fire ban with recent cooler temperatures and precipitation, but still has a fire restriction in place.

Bylaw compliant campfires and burning barrels are allowed under the county’s fire restriction, but that may change if conditions worsen.

Lacombe County will not be issuing new fire permits or fireworks permits.

The public is reminded to make sure all fires are completely extinguished and dispose of cigarette butts responsibly. Continue to use caution when operating off-road vehicles, or farm equipment, as hot exhaust pipe pose a fire hazard.

As the fire hazard changes, restrictions may be increased or reduced based on conditions. For the most current information visit www.lacombecounty.com.



