Fire causes $150,000 damage to Red Deer home

A Red Deer fire sent two people to hospital and caused $150,000 of damage.

Red Deer Emergency Services (RDES) responded to the fire Tuesday night at a home on Gilbert Crescent in Glendale.

The severity of the injuries aren’t known at this time.

The probable cause of the fire was improper use of candles or improper disposal of cigarettes.

RDES is reminding residents to consider the following fire prevention tips, especially during the colder months:

Never leave burning candles unattended

Consider using flameless candles

Always have a proper ashtray to dispose cigarettes

Never smoke when you’re tired or drowsy

Make sure you have working smoke alarms

It’s a law for residential homes to have a working smoke alarm within five metres of all bedrooms.



