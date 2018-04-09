Fire destroys Mirror home

Donations sought for father and five-year-old daughter left homeless

An appeal has been launched to help a Mirror father and his young daughter left homeless in a Sunday fire.

Men’s and girl’s clothing, household items and other donations can be dropped off at Mirror’s Alberta Treasury Branch, says the Mirror Fire Department on its Facebook page

Lacombe County Fire Chief Drayton Bussiere said neighbours spotted the fire and called it in about 3:10 a.m.

Volunteer firefighters from Mirror, Alix and Clive responded to the fire, which completely destroyed the home causing about $350,000 in damage.

A backhoe was brought in to clear away debris so firefighters could get at hot spots.

“We had crews on scene until about 6:30 a.m.,” he said.

The homeowner and his five-year-old daughter were not home at the time of the blaze, which also caused significant damage to a flatbed pickup out front.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading. A nearby home suffered only minor siding damage.

Bussiere said losing the home was unfortunate but being able to stop the fire from doing more damage ranks as a success. Firefighters are increasingly facing blazes jumping from one home to another as neighbourhoods are built tighter.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

It is the second home destroyed by fire in Mirror in a little over two weeks.

On March 22, firefighters were called to a 12:30 a.m. blaze that destr0yed a home. The owners were not at home at the time.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trial set for man accused in Canada Day 2016 fatal collision
Next story
Red Deer Public Schools students encouraged to wear their favourite jerseys to stand united with Humboldt

Just Posted

Fire destroys Mirror home

Donations sought for father and five-year-old daughter left homeless

Man accused in stabbing to go to trial next year

Linden Joseph Buffalo facing attempted murder charge in connection with August 2016 incident

Man who caused death of Red Deer woman to be sentenced next month

Lyndon Olsen pleaded guilty in January to criminal negligence causing death with a firearm

Ottawa must act to prevent a “devastating” economic crisis, says Red Deer chamber rep

Central Albertans can’t afford to lose Trans Mountain Pipeline project

At least 15 opioid deaths in Red Deer

Turning Point receives funds for opioid awareness

Replay Red Deer: Olds hockey player OK after Humboldt Broncos bus crash, Westerner Park expanding

Watch weekly news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Pickleball: the little sport that could

BALTIMORE — When it’s wet and windy, they play at the Dancel… Continue reading

Mother heading to India to watch movie inspired by her son’s last Christmas

A Canadian mother will be heading to India to watch the premiere… Continue reading

‘We believed our authorities my son was dead,’ American dad recalls of ID mix-up

TORONTO — The brutal misidentification of two young hockey players involved in… Continue reading

Softwood lumber exports to U.S. fall 20% in March amid railway woes

OTTAWA — The federal government says softwood lumber shipments from British Columbia… Continue reading

WATCH: Let’s Talk: Crime and policing on Red Deerians’ minds

Crime and policing, safe injection sites and snow removal were on the… Continue reading

Slain reporter’s family says Syrian forces targeted her

WASHINGTON — New court documents allege Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces targeted… Continue reading

Softwood lumber exports to U.S. fall 20% in March amid railway woes

OTTAWA — The federal government says softwood lumber shipments from British Columbia… Continue reading

Psych! Colleges teach phishing lesson by targeting their own

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thousands of university students and employees targeted by email… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month