Fire destroys Mirror home

An appeal has been launched to help a Mirror father and his young daughter left homeless in a Sunday fire.

Men’s and girl’s clothing, household items and other donations can be dropped off at Mirror’s Alberta Treasury Branch, says the Mirror Fire Department on its Facebook page

Lacombe County Fire Chief Drayton Bussiere said neighbours spotted the fire and called it in about 3:10 a.m.

Volunteer firefighters from Mirror, Alix and Clive responded to the fire, which completely destroyed the home causing about $350,000 in damage.

A backhoe was brought in to clear away debris so firefighters could get at hot spots.

“We had crews on scene until about 6:30 a.m.,” he said.

The homeowner and his five-year-old daughter were not home at the time of the blaze, which also caused significant damage to a flatbed pickup out front.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading. A nearby home suffered only minor siding damage.

Bussiere said losing the home was unfortunate but being able to stop the fire from doing more damage ranks as a success. Firefighters are increasingly facing blazes jumping from one home to another as neighbourhoods are built tighter.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

It is the second home destroyed by fire in Mirror in a little over two weeks.

On March 22, firefighters were called to a 12:30 a.m. blaze that destr0yed a home. The owners were not at home at the time.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter