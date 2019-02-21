Red Deer Emergency Services responded to a house fire on Tuesday. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Fire destroys Red Deer home

Caused by children playing with fire

Fire that destroyed a home in Normandeau on Tuesday was caused by children playing with lighters or matches.

Red Deer Emergency Services said the Northwood Estates structure was beyond repair and representatives of the department’s Fire Prevention Bureau visited neighbouring homes to speak with residents to remind them of some important fire prevention tips.

The department recommends:

  • Keeping cigarettes, lighters, matches and other smoking materials up high out of the reach of children, in a locked cabinet.
  • Turn portable heaters off when leaving the room.
  • Working smoke alarms save lives so check smoke alarms monthly.

Residents are invited to contact the Fire Prevention Bureau at 403-346-5511 or prevention@reddeer.ca with any questions or concerns.


