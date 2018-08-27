Fire evacuations lifted for Canada’s Waterton Lakes park

HELENA, Mont. — Much-needed rain fell across Montana on Monday and slowed the spread of a fire burning near the U.S.-Canada border enough for Canadian officials to lift an evacuation order issued last week for Waterton Lakes National Park.

The rain has suppressed but not extinguished the 3-square-mile (8-square-kilometre) blaze burning in the northern part of Glacier National Park and threatening Waterton Lakes a year after another fire swept through the Alberta park.

“They got almost 3/4 of an inch of rain over the last 24 (hours) … into early this morning,” said Rocky Gilbert, the operations chief for Southwest Incident Management Team leading the firefighting efforts, in a video update Monday morning. “Hopefully things will be looking pretty good up on that fire with the rainfall.”

Parks Canada officials said in a statement Monday that most of last week’s closures have been lifted for Waterton park’s trails, backcountry campgrounds and waterways.

It was the second consecutive year the park has been evacuated because of fire. A 2017 blaze burned over much of the park, destroying infrastructure and affecting more than 80 per cent of its trails.

The rain also slowed another fire burning in Glacier near Lake McDonald that previously destroyed 14 residences and 13 other structures. Evacuation orders there remain in place and officials said Monday there is the possibility of wind-driven fire activity later this week when drier weather arrives.

Crews fighting fires across the state similarly reported rain from the weekend holding the blazes in check.

The rain was expected to continue through Monday night, with snow forecast for elevations above 6,000 feet (1,830 metres) in Glacier National Park and in western Montana, according to the National Weather Service.

Between 1 and 4 inches (2.5 centimetres and 10 centimetres) of snow could fall in the mountains, and up to 10 inches (25 centimetres) could fall on the highest peaks near the Canadian border.

Approximately 950 fires have burned 106 square miles (274 square kilometres) so far this year in Montana, which is just 5 per cent of the land that burned across the state in last year’s record-setting season.

The Associated Press

Previous story
American Legion demands flags lowered for McCain
Next story
Freeland to rejoin talks with US, Mexico after they agree to overhaul NAFTA

Just Posted

Invasive fish spotted in Red Deer pond

Koi or Prussian carp should never be released into Alberta’s natural waterways

Central Albertans selling high-end cannabis accessories

Preparing for legalization

One man shot, another stabbed, in a weekend incident in Red Deer

RCMP continuing to investigate

Red Deer RCMP investigate home invasion

Suspects include two youth

Raising money and awareness for 54 hours in Red Deer

Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics event

Cannons roar at Fort Normandeau Days

Red Deer area celebration of culture

Freeland to rejoin talks with US, Mexico after they agree to overhaul NAFTA

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland will head to Washington on… Continue reading

Canadian auto stocks rally on trade progress between U.S. and Mexico

TORONTO — Canadian automotive stocks rallied Monday after the U.S. and Mexico… Continue reading

Fire evacuations lifted for Canada’s Waterton Lakes park

HELENA, Mont. — Much-needed rain fell across Montana on Monday and slowed… Continue reading

American Legion demands flags lowered for McCain

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s response to the death… Continue reading

Rain not enough to put out fire near Waterton Lakes National Park

WATERTON, Alta. — A Parks Canada spokesman says rain in the forecast… Continue reading

Gaming tournament shooting highlights security or lack of it

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A champion gamer’s decision to open fire Sunday afternoon… Continue reading

‘Baby steps’: Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player learns old skills after accident

CALGARY — Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player Ryan Straschnitzki is on his hands… Continue reading

No bail for man charged with killing 3 women found in home

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man has pleaded not… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month