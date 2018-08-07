Fire restriction in place for County of Stettler

Given the hot, dry conditions over Central Alberta, a fire restriction is in place for County of Stettler.

The county is also asking farmers in the fields to ensure they have a fire extinguisher on their equipment at all times.

“It seems ‘rock strikes’ are causing a lot of problems in our area this summer,” the County of Stettler said in a release.

The fire restriction prohibits the issuance of fire permits and discharge of all fireworks. It allows burning barrels provided they are covered with a metal mesh screen with openings no larger than 13 mm.

The fire restriction allows fire pits contained by non-combustible material with a metal mesh screen with openings no larger than 13 mm and allows authorized burning at waste transfer sites.

The fire restriction is in place until further notice from the county.



