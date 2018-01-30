Firearms stolen in Caroline break and enter

Rocky Mountain House RCMP say culprits pried open front door of business

Rocky Mountain House RCMP is investigating a break, enter, and theft which occurred at Caroline Supplies, in Caroline, in the early morning hours of Jan. 28.

The culprits got into the business by prying open the front door. Numerous items were taken, including two firearms. Surveillance camera footage captured the suspect vehicle involved, which is described as an older-model, brown Ford F-150, which showed rust on the box of the vehicle.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in solving this crime, and continue to investigate this occurrence. If you have information about this investigation, please call the Rocky Mountain House RCMP at (403) 845-2882 or call your local police service. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS.


Photo from Rocky Mountain House RCMP

Photo from Rocky Mountain House RCMP

