Firefighter dies, thousands more take on California blaze

One of the thousands of firefighters battling a series of wildfires across Southern California has died, but authorities gave no hint of how.

San Diego-based Cory Iverson was assigned to the blaze northwest of Los Angeles, which has become the fourth largest in California history. Iverson, 32, was an engineer with a state fire engine strike team. He died Thursday.

Dozens of police and fire vehicles escorted a hearse carrying Iverson’s flag-draped body to the county medical examiner’s office in Ventura.

Iverson had been with the state since 2009, said Fire Chief Ken Pimlott of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean called for a moment of silence in Iverson’s memory Thursday night at an informational meeting for residents of the rural town of Fillmore, near an eastern flank of the fire.

“As I was up in the canyon and I watched his fire brethren remove his flag-draped body from the canyon in the hills above where we sit right here, I couldn’t help but think about his pregnant wife and his young daughter who will never see their husband and father again,” Dean said.

It was the second death linked to the fire. A 70-year-old woman was killed in a car crash while evacuating as the fire raged last week. Her body was found inside the wrecked car along an evacuation route.

Pimlott did not provide any details about Iverson’s death but said it was under investigation by an accident review team.

A return of gusty Santa Ana winds brought renewed activity to inland portions of the so-called Thomas Fire straddling coastal Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

Pimlott said he was “deeply saddened” by Iverson’s death but added that fire crews were continuing to focus on their mission.

“The firefight in front of us continues to go on. The communities we are protecting are depending on us and we will not fail,” he said at an afternoon news conference.

Authorities said it had scorched more than 394 square miles (1,020 sq. kilometres) by early Friday. Containment was estimated at 35 per cent.

Firefighting costs so far were tallied at $88.8 million, according to Cal Fire.

Some evacuations were lifted in areas where the fire had long since passed. But coastal enclaves to the west remained under threat as crews protected hillside homes in Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

Since the blaze broke out on Dec. 4, it has destroyed 970 buildings — including at least 700 homes — and damaged many more. Evacuation orders have affected more than 94,000 people.

 

Previous story
Update: “We have the wrong house”
Next story
Labrador mayor who was shot in face in hunting accident has died

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP make numerous arrests in covert stolen vehicle operation

Eight people facing 34 charges after four-day police operation last week

‘A clear message’ UCP Leader Jason Kenney wins Calgary Lougheed byelection

CALGARY — Former federal Conservative cabinet minister Jason Kenney threw down the… Continue reading

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry May 19

LONDON — Kensington Palace says the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan… Continue reading

California issues 1st licenses for legal pot market

LOS ANGELES — California’s legal marijuana market is finally, fitfully, taking shape.… Continue reading

Electric cars will be cheaper than gas models but Canada lags in EV policy

OTTAWA — A Canadian energy think tank says the world is less… Continue reading

Red Deer woman raises alarm about BBQ brushes

Beverly Smith’s ended up in an operating room after wire bristle pierced her bowel

Trudeaus, Mulroneys, Erdem? Canadians who could snag a royal wedding invite

Save the date. Kensington Palace announced Friday that Prince Harry and Meghan… Continue reading

More to be done to ensure timely justice, retiring Beverley McLachlin says

Canada’s retiring top judge says more must be done to ensure the… Continue reading

Labrador mayor who was shot in face in hunting accident has died

John Hickey accidently shot himself while checking rabbit snares

Shelter dogs could go vegan in Los Angeles

Los Angeles may soon be home to a lot more vegan dogs.… Continue reading

The coolest way to serve coffee at dinner’s end

I can put together a decent dinner party. But when it comes… Continue reading

Firefighter dies, thousands more take on California blaze

One of the thousands of firefighters battling a series of wildfires across… Continue reading

Red Deer Catholic Regional School Division focuses on mental wellness

Red Deer Catholic Regional School Division schools have implemented positive mental health… Continue reading

Expect cooler temperatures and ‘dusting of snow’ this Christmas

Red Deer recorded a high temperature on Tuesday

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month