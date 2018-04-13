Firefighters and RCMP raising funds for Humboldt

Charity barbecue and hockey game is set for Aprl 20 at Servus Arena

Red Deer RCMP officers and fire-medics are joining forces to raise funds for the Humboldt Broncos.

A charity barbeque, hockey game and silent auction will be hosted by Red Deer Emergency Services and Red Deer RCMP are at Servus Arena on April 20 to raise funds for those affected by last week’s bus tragedy.

“Battle of the Badges” will begin with a community barbeque at 4:30 p.m. in the Servus Arena parking lot at 4725 43rd St. A burger, pop and chips costs $5.

The hockey game begins at 6 p.m. in the Servus Arena, with admission by donation. Red Deer RCMP Victim Services volunteers will sell 50/50 tickets and operate a silent auction during the game, featuring tremendous auction items from a variety of generous businesses and individuals.

“This sort of tragedy hits close to home for everyone, not just first responders,” says Red Deer RCMP Supt. Ken Foster.

“We all have connections to youth and sport, and this charity hockey game is an opportunity for the community to come together and express our collective sadness and support for everyone affected by the terrible loss of so many young people.”

Emergency services manager Ken McMullen said: “Our hearts are with the community of Humboldt and everyone affected by this tragedy.

“The impact of this tragedy is profound and we’re honoured to stand alongside our RCMP colleagues to show our support for Humboldt Broncos.”

All funds raised will go directly to the victims and families of the Humboldt Broncos.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter