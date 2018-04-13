Firefighters and RCMP raising funds for Humboldt

Charity barbecue and hockey game is set for Aprl 20 at Servus Arena

Red Deer RCMP officers and fire-medics are joining forces to raise funds for the Humboldt Broncos.

A charity barbeque, hockey game and silent auction will be hosted by Red Deer Emergency Services and Red Deer RCMP are at Servus Arena on April 20 to raise funds for those affected by last week’s bus tragedy.

“Battle of the Badges” will begin with a community barbeque at 4:30 p.m. in the Servus Arena parking lot at 4725 43rd St. A burger, pop and chips costs $5.

The hockey game begins at 6 p.m. in the Servus Arena, with admission by donation. Red Deer RCMP Victim Services volunteers will sell 50/50 tickets and operate a silent auction during the game, featuring tremendous auction items from a variety of generous businesses and individuals.

“This sort of tragedy hits close to home for everyone, not just first responders,” says Red Deer RCMP Supt. Ken Foster.

“We all have connections to youth and sport, and this charity hockey game is an opportunity for the community to come together and express our collective sadness and support for everyone affected by the terrible loss of so many young people.”

Emergency services manager Ken McMullen said: “Our hearts are with the community of Humboldt and everyone affected by this tragedy.

“The impact of this tragedy is profound and we’re honoured to stand alongside our RCMP colleagues to show our support for Humboldt Broncos.”

All funds raised will go directly to the victims and families of the Humboldt Broncos.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
RCMP charge four in Maskwacis homicide

Just Posted

RCMP charge four in Maskwacis homicide

RCMP responding to a disturbance at Maskwacis residence on April 11 find man mortally wounded

Firefighters and RCMP raising funds for Humboldt

Charity barbecue and hockey game is set for Aprl 20 at Servus Arena

Broadcasters offer to call games to honour memory of Broncos broadcaster Bieber

Several Canadian broadcasters are offering to take part in an initiative to… Continue reading

Red Deer RCMP reminds drivers to report motor vehicle collisions

Red Deer RCMP is reminding drivers when and how to report motor… Continue reading

Police identify man in photo linked to alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur

Toronto police say they have identified a dead man who is believed… Continue reading

UPDATED: Red Deer MPs worry about Trans Mountain delay

Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce host breakfast with MPs

When to say when: Study says limit alcohol to 1 drink a day

NEW YORK — Here’s some sobering news: A large international study says… Continue reading

People asked to steer clear of wayward beluga whale spotted in N.B.

POINTE-DU-CHENE, N.B. — A conservation group is urging people not to interact… Continue reading

Who’s afraid of Friday the 13th?

Is friggatriskaidekaphobia harmless fun, or should we be proceeding with caution today?

Surprises highlight big night at Commonwealth Games track

GOLD COAST, Australia — It was a night of surprises Thursday on… Continue reading

Who’s afraid of Friday the 13th?

Is friggatriskaidekaphobia harmless fun, or should we be proceeding with caution today?

Constand to confront Cosby after parade of women take aim

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Bill Cosby’s chief accuser is set to take the… Continue reading

‘He was a gift:’ Broncos stats keeper remembered for math, memory, kindness

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — Brody Hinz went to church every Sunday. The 18-year-old… Continue reading

Raptors hope to exorcise playoff demons against Wizards in 1st round

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors’ slogan for the NBA playoffs says everything:… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month