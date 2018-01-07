Firefighters battle blaze at construction site in frigid air

FISHERSVILLE, Va. — News reports say a construction site for a new nursing home facility has burned down in western Virginia, but no one was injured.

The News Leader in Staunton reported Sunday that the blaze started Saturday night in Fishersville, about 100 miles west of Richmond.

Firefighters fought the blaze in temperatures that were in the single digits. It started about 10:45 p.m. and lasted into early Sunday. The fire rekindled later in the morning, prompting firefighters to douse the flames again.

Augusta County Fire-Rescue division commander Jeff Hurst was quoted as saying the structure was mostly destroyed with “nothing left to burn.”

The plumes of smoke could be seen from I-64. The fire also was visible a few miles away in Staunton.

VIDEO: Vancouver shooting sends two men to hospital
Parents fight to record school day of son with disabilities

