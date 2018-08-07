Northern Ontario had 122 active fires as of Monday night, including 78 in the northwest region and 44 in the northeast. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Firefighters battling 122 active forest fires across northern Ontario

TORONTO — There was little rest for firefighters in northern Ontario during the long weekend as they continued battling flames on numerous fire lines.

The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources says there were 122 active fires as of Monday night, including 78 in the northwest region and 44 in the northeast.

Eighteen fires in the northeast and seven in the northwest were classified as out of control.

The largest fire in the northeast, “Parry Sound 33,” covers about 113 square kilometres and remains out of control. Officials say “extremely dry fuel conditions remain” despite the area receiving about 10 millimetres of rain on Monday.

An evacuation order for residents of several communities in the French River area remain in effect and numerous travel restrictions remain in force.

Another large fire dubbed “North Bay 72” about 30 kilometres west of Temiskaming Shores remains out of control. That blaze began on July 8 and was being held at about 272 square kilometres.

The ministry says there have been 918 forest fires so far this year compared to 354 in 2017.

