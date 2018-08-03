Firefighting helicopters refuel at a forest fire command post in Britt, Ont., Tuesday, July 31, 2018. Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources says firefighters “continue to make excellent progress” in tackling a massive forest fire known as Parry Sound 33 in the province’s northeast. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill

Firefighters holding the lines at large forest fire in northeast Ontario

Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources says firefighters “continue to make excellent progress” in tackling a massive forest fire known as Parry Sound 33 in the province’s northeast.

The fire began on July 18 and has burned through more than 100 square kilometres of forest. It was remapped at 11,185 hectares on Thursday and remains stalled about five kilometres from the Trans-Canada Highway.

The ministry says crews are holding back the fire in critical areas of Parry Sound 33, especially along the northeast edge. Higher winds tested that perimeter on Thursday, but the hose lines held and the fire was kept in check.

The ministry says no new fires were discovered on Thursday and one was extinguished, but there were still 47 active forest fires spread across the northeast and 21 remained out of control.

Smoke continues to affect air quality and visibility in the region and Environment Canada has posted special air quality statements stretching from the Georgia Bay area through Espanola, North Bay and east to Mattawa along the Ottawa River.

The smoke had earlier forced evacuations in parts of the Municipality of Killarney and prompted an evacuation alert in part of French River.

In addition to 47 active fires in northeastern Ontario, firefighters are battling another 101 fires in the northwest, and receiving assistance from crews across Canada, the United States and Mexico.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
‘Beat it!’ 95-year-old Vancouver Island woman tells bear who got into sugar bin
Next story
Pompeo: ‘ways to go’ before NKorea meets denuke vow

Just Posted

‘Beat it!’ 95-year-old Vancouver Island woman tells bear who got into sugar bin

UNION BAY, B.C. — Anna Stady has never met a bear she… Continue reading

Pompeo: ‘ways to go’ before NKorea meets denuke vow

SINGAPORE — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says North Korea is… Continue reading

Canada’s monthly trade deficit shrinks in June to smallest since January 2017

OTTAWA — Canada’s merchandise trade deficit with the rest of the world… Continue reading

Firefighters holding the lines at large forest fire in northeast Ontario

Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources says firefighters “continue to make excellent progress”… Continue reading

Truck engulfed in flames in Red Deer

The fire was on 45 Street near Taylor Drive around 3 p.m. Thursday

WATCH: Cooling down at Red Deer’s Discovery Canyon

Red Deerians beat the heat on Thursday by heading over to Discovery… Continue reading

Mike Reilly leads Eskimos to third win in a row, 26-19 over Roughriders

EDMONTON — As long as there is time left on the clock,… Continue reading

Montreal model known as Zombie Boy dead at 32, talent agency confirms

MONTREAL — The agency that represents a Quebec model known for his… Continue reading

Drake drops ‘In My Feelings’ video chock full of cameos

NEW YORK — Celebrities abound as Drake strolls through the streets of… Continue reading

Bethel-Thompson rallies Argos to thrilling 42-41 victory over Ottawa Redblacks

Argonauts 42 Redblacks 41 TORONTO — McLeod Bethel-Thompson’s 23-yard TD strike to… Continue reading

Red Deer RCMP investigate break-in and ATM theft at Parkland Mall

Red Deer RCMP are investigating a break-in at Parkland Mall in which… Continue reading

Montreal police say Inuk woman missing for six days found by off-duty officer

Montreal police say a missing 48-year-old Indigenous woman has been found by… Continue reading

Thunderstorm watch issued for Red Deer, Central Alberta

For the second straight day, Red Deer and Central Alberta have been… Continue reading

Israelis tickled by Sacha Baron Cohen’s grotesque caricature

JERUSALEM — Sacha Baron Cohen is at it again. After tapping into… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month