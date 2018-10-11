First came green, now black and blue carts will soon be introduced — in three sizes

Waste collection will change to alternating weeks next May

Do you want your new black and blue garbage carts small, medium or large?

Morrisroe resident Pearl Richards is in a quandary over garbage containers.

Black and blue carts are coming to join Red Deer’s organic green carts in the spring — and all city households will have to choose which of three sizes they prefer for their new carts (black for landfilled refuse and blue for recycling).

It will be an interesting decision, said Richard — based on how much waste is accumulated over two weeks.

“If it was just me, I’d have a smaller (black) cart,” she said, but there’s also her husband to consider.

Starting May 6, only the green cart for organic waste will be picked up weekly. The black and blue carts will be picked up every second week, on an alternating basis.

Big households that produce more garbage, might consider having a large-sized 360-litre cart, while a medium-sized black or blue container will be equal to the 240-litre green cart, said Janet Whitesell, the city’s waste services superintendent.

Residents who avoid buying over-packaged products might consider a small 120-litre-sized black cart.

Following the successful green cart program for organics, introduced last May, the City of Red Deer will next be delivering 29,oo0 each of black and blue garbage carts in March and April, said Whitesell.

Red Deer households will first have to pick the size of their black or blue carts. The method of choosing hasn’t yet been finalized. (Those who want medium-sized carts to match their green carts won’t have to do anything, as this is the default size, said Whitesell.)

She intends to make a presentation to city council Monday, proposing that waste collection rates for people with small-sized black carts be lower because they are making the least impact on the landfill.

Morrisroe resident Danette Thompson sees sense in this.

“I never have much regular garbage,” she said, once the recyclables and organics are separated. And the single mother of a teenager still had enough room in her green cart to accommodate her neighbour’s yard waste when a tree was removed this summer.

While alternate weeks of garbage pick up might be confusing at first, Dan Wind, an Eastview resident, said cities across North America and Europe use the multi-cart method of waste removal, so Red Deerians will get used to it too.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Pearl Richard, of Morrisroe, is concerned about whether two weeks of garbage will fit into one small black cart. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Dan Wind, of Eastview, says many communities have three kinds of carts for waste — you get used to the new system. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Dan Wind of Eastview thinks waste pick up every two weeks would be fine. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN).

Previous story
Millions announced to upgrade Dickson Dam
Next story
Lighting candles for Cindy Gladue in Red Deer

Just Posted

Millions announced to upgrade Dickson Dam

Spillways to be upgraded for better flood protection

Pregnancy Care Centre is celebrating 30 years in Central Alberta

Banquet on Oct. 25 in Red Deer

First came green, now black and blue carts will soon be introduced — in three sizes

Waste collection will change to alternating weeks next May

Lighting candles for Cindy Gladue in Red Deer

As the Supreme Court prepares to hear questions in a controversial Edmonton… Continue reading

Baby among injured in head-on Hwy 2 collision

Police said minivan driven by 77-year-old was going wrong way on Hwy 2

Once vowing not to record anymore, Elvis Costello is back

NEW YORK — Besides the fact that he’s still here, Elvis Costello’s… Continue reading

UK Time’s Up fund gives $1.3 million to women’s groups

LONDON — A fund set up by British celebrities as part of… Continue reading

AP Exclusive: Toxic metal found in chain stores’ jewelry

LOS ANGELES — Jewelry with the toxic metal cadmium is showing up… Continue reading

With few seeing second act for Sears, company shares routed

NEW YORK — Sears is being pummeled before the opening bell on… Continue reading

Russian rocket failure raises questions for launch of Canadian astronaut

MONTREAL — Russia says it is suspending manned space launches pending a… Continue reading

Parti Quebecois add 10th seat at legislature after judicial recount in Gaspe

QUEBEC — The Parti Quebecois has added a tenth seat at the… Continue reading

#MeToo encouraging for young Canadian females, survey suggests

TORONTO — A majority of Canadian girls and young women have found… Continue reading

Cannabis forbidden for federal prison guards in the 24 hours before a shift

OTTAWA — Federal prison guards and other front-line correctional workers will not… Continue reading

Most Read