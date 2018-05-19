WATCH: First Red Deer Market of the year

Hundreds came out to the first farmers market of 2018 Saturday

The first Red Deer Market of the year was Saturday outside the Memorial Centre. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

The Red Deer Market is back for its 48 season.

This is the third and final year the weekly farmers market, which officially opened Saturday, will be held outside the Memorial Centre. It will return to its old location outside Servus Arena next year.

Dennis Moffat, Red Deer Market owner, said the three years has gone well for the most part.

“The first year was kind of traumatic, but we’ve settled down and become quite comfortable and very productive for vendors,” he said.

Hundreds came to the first market of 2018. Moffat said it’s heartwarming seeing so many people.

“It’s their market and they make it what it is. All I do is find a place for people,” he said.

Despite enjoying the market’s current site, Moffat said he’s excited to get back to its traditional location downtown.

“I notice every day they’re building along the parking lot there and I’m anxious to see what it’s going to look like. It should be fun,” he said.

Cortney Jameson, with Tanglewood Garden and Farm Organic Soap and Skin Care, said this will hopefully be the farm’s first year as a full-time vendor.

“We’ve been here the last three years as a drop-in vendor,” she said. “I love the atmosphere – it’s always really festive and nice.”

The 80-acre farm is located between Rocky Mountain House and Caroline.

“Everybody is out looking for local growers and local makers so it’s definitely the place to be,” said Jameson.

Jameson said the first market of the year was really good for her booth.

“I’ve spoken with lots of people who already know the brand and lots of people who are just learning it too, which is perfect,” she said.

Melissa Souto, one of the owners of Souto Farms from British Columbia, said despite the family-owned farm not being from Central Alberta, it’s had a presence at the Red Deer Market for a long time.

“All the kids – I have three brothers and myself – have been coming since I was born and our parents have been doing it for more than 35 years,” Souto said.

Red Deerians are always great to the Souto family, she said.

“We just love being able to sell what we grow and share it with everyone out here. It’s a special feeling when people come back and say they love our fruit. It’s huge for us and keeps us coming back,” she said.

The first Red Deer Market was a successful day, said Souto.

“There’s been a lot of foot traffic so it’s been awesome. It’s been a bit windy, which can scare people away a bit, but it’s still good,” she said.

The market is held every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Melissa Souto, one of the owners of Souto Farms, speaks with a customer at the first Red Deer Market of the year Saturday outside the Memorial Centre. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)